Salina South Splits First Meeting with Maize

Basketball returned to Salina South High School on Tuesday night, as the Cougars welcomed the Maize Eagles for their first games in nearly two weeks.

The Cougars started strong with the varsity girls coming away with a 53-29 victory over the Eagles in the first game of the night. The girls overall record improved to 4-3 with a 2-1 record in league play. A 2-1 league record has them currently tied for 3rd with Maize South, setting up a big matchup with the Mavericks this coming Friday.

Head coach Justin Ebert emphasized the importance of league games on the pregame show, stating, “Our league games are always a priority for us, especially the ones at home. We want to win all six…”

While the final margin suggests a comfortable win for Salina South, it was only a six point game at the half. The Cougars were led on a second half surge by junior Brylee Moss, who poured in a career-high 15 points and added eights rebounds and six assists.

The Cougars imposed their will on the Eagles inside the paint, collecting 15 offensive rebounds, many of which led to follow up shots that drew fouls. Senior Tamia Cheeks and junior Paityn Fritz were testaments to Salina South’s pursuit on the glass, combining for 20 rebounds, eight of which led to second chance opportunities and/or free throws. The Eagles struggled to defend without fouling, resulting in the Cougars living at the line where they shot 24 on the night.

It might not have been pretty at times, but considering the Cougars had played only one game since before Christmas, it was a solid win for the girls.

Later that night, the Salina South boys faced a talented Maize team currently holding second place in the league. A 56-43 loss was the result, but an inspired third quarter comeback gave the Cougars hope.

Maize began the night on fire, hitting its first three 3-pointers while controlling the tempo in the first quarter. Salina South made the concerted effort to get junior Gavin Devoe more touches in the post. Devoe gladly obliged, scoring 10 first half points on efficient shooting. He’d finish with 16 points to lead the Cougars.

Despite Devoe’s efforts, a deficit at the half still remained. The Cougars would promptly deliver their best defensive quarter of the season, holding Mazie to just one point for the entirety of the third. A 36-24 game at the half had suddenly become 37-34. Maize would find its shooting stroke in the third and turned Salina South over multiple times on consecutive possessions to slowly melt the game away and win by 13.

The Cougars can certainly build on their strong play in the third quarter and aim to carry that momentum into future contests. Until then, they’ll prepare to face another league opponent, Maize South, on Friday.