Salina South Soccer opens with win over Rose Hill

The Salina South Cougars opened their 2024 campaign on Tuesday night, hosting the Rose Hill Rockets.

Looking to build off an impressive run to the 5A State Semifinals in 2023, where the Cougars took home 3rd place, South got off to a great start.

Early in the contest, South Goalkeeper Luke Matto saved an early attempt by the Rockets, and the Cougar defense held strong for the remainder of the first half.

South built off its strong defensive effort, flipping the field and taking advantage of great positioning, as a cross by Rodrigo Palacios found the foot of teammate Adrian Lara-Castro, who put South in front with 14:46 to go before the intermission.

Scoring would open up for both teams in the second half, but Salina South would create some space between the two teams, as Rylan Snell made it 2-0 Cougars with a goal off a second assist from Rodrigo Palacios. However, Rose Hill would answer back immediately.

The Rockets would get on the board on a nice finish in traffic by Brady Liebl with 30:50 to play.

South wouldn’t let the moment shift much further, as they would again add to their lead, as Rylan Snell this time would assist his teammate Saul Cabral on a breakaway, where Cabral used a soft touch to finesse the ball past the Rocket’s keeper for a 3-1 lead.

Later in the contest, South would continue putting the pressure on Rose Hill, as Palacios would score his first goal of the match with just over 10 minutes to play, pushing South’s cushion to 4-1, not to be outdone by Yaden Montanez, who would score South’s fifth and final goal in the closing moments, as South would take a 5-1 victory.

Hear Salina South Head Coach Trey Crow’s thoughts following the season-opening victory.

With the win, Salina South begins the season at 1-0. South will be in action again next week, hosting the Inaugural Salina South Invitational beginning at 1 PM Tuesday, September 10th at Salina Stadium. The tournament will consist of Salina South, Salina Central, Emporia, Great Bend, Hays, Junction City, St. Mary’s Academy, and Topeka West. The Cougars will open the tournament by taking on Junction City at 7 PM.

Semifinals of the tournament will be played Thursday, September 12th, with the Championship round to be held on Saturday, September 14th.

SCORING SUMMARY

1ST HALF

14:46 – SOUTH: Adrian Lara-Castro, assist by Rodrigo Palacios, Salina South 1-0

2ND HALF

33:16 – SOUTH: Rylan Snell, assist by by Rodrigo Palacios, Salina South 2-0

30:50 – ROSE HILL: Brady Leibl, unassisted, Salina South 2-1

27:40 – SOUTH: Saul Cabral, assist by Rylan Snell, Salina South 3-1

10:08 – SOUTH: Rodrigo Palacios, unassisted, Salina South 4-1

0:50 – SOUTH: Yaden Montanez, unassisted, Salina South 5-1