“Father Bill” Remembered

A Catholic Priest who ministered throughout Kansas dating back to the 1960s is being remembered. Father William J. Surmeier, known to all simply as “Father Bill”, passed away on Wednesday.

According to the Salina Diocese, Father Bill was born in Hays, Kansas on January 7, 1940, the second son of Anton and Gertrude (Fellhoelter) Surmeier and passed away on April 3, 2025.

He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School in Angelus, Kansas, Thomas County Grade School in Oakley, and St. Francis High School Seminary in Victoria. He attended college and theology at Conception Seminary, Conception, Missouri, and was ordained a priest for the Salina Diocese on May 27, 1965 in his home parish in Oakley. Fr. Bill took a year-long sabbatical and earned a Master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling at Loyola University, Columbia, Maryland. He earned his Doctorate in Psychology from the Graduate Theological Foundation in Indiana.

He served as an associate pastor in the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish, Salina, from ‘65-‘67, St. Xavier’s Parish, Junction City, ‘67-‘69, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Hays, ‘69-‘72, Sacred Heart and St. Michael Parishes in Greenleaf/Kimeo ’71, and Team Ministry ‘72-‘82 at Selden, Oberlin, Logan, Leoville, New Almelo and Densmore. He was pastor of St. Mary Queen of the Universe Parish, Salina, ‘82-91, St. Nicholas of Myra, Hays, ‘93-2005, Sacred Heart and St. Thomas, Plainville and Stockton. 2005-‘08, and St. Mary Parish, Gorham, 2008-‘14.

Father Bill served as Priest Council president for many terms during the 1970s and ‘80s under Bishops Cyril Vogel, Daniel Kucera, and George Fitzsimons. Fr. Bill was known for his dedication to the youth of our diocese. He was CYO Director from 1969 to 1984 under Bishop Vogel, developing a strong youth ministry and the first Youth Council for our diocese.

One of Father Bill’s passions was empowering Lay Ministry, and with the aid of the Parish Pastoral Council at St. Nick’s, he was the first to hire a Pastoral Administrator, Arvilla Jueneman, for St. Nicholas of Myra Parish.

His vocation also led him to full-time counseling for Catholic Charities in Hays from 1993 to 2014 until he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Gertrude, two sisters, Clara Zimmerman and Theresa Surmeier, and one brother, Alvin Surmeier.

He is survived by two brothers, Tony Surmeier of Colby and Henry Surmeier of Springfield Oregon, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and brother priests.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church with Bishop Gerald Vincke officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 pm in St. Joseph Cemetery in Oakley. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 on Tuesday at the church. A parish vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Salina Diocese in care of Youth Ministry. Services are in the care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, and condolences and memories of Fr. Bill may be shared with his family at www.haysmemorial.com

_ _ _

Visitation Tuesday

April 8, 2025

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church

2901 E. 13th

Hays, KS 67601

Vigil Service and RosaryTuesday

April 8, 2025

7:00 PM

St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church

2901 E. 13th

Hays, KS 67601

Mass of Christian BurialWednesday

April 9, 2025

10:30 AM

St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church

2901 E. 13th

Hays, KS 67601