Driver Hurt in Work Zone Crash

A crash in a work zone along Interstate 70 near Junction City late Friday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was headed east on I-70 near milepost 301. The SUV swerved to avoid an animal crossing the road and was hit from an International semi which was following it.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt. The driver of the semi, 24-year-old Marque Barnard from Ridgeland, Mississippi, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The KHP says the crash happened at around 9:15 Friday night on I 70 in Geary County, where the active work zone is down to one lane in each direction.