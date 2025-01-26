Salina South Girls Claim Third Place and Receive All-Tournament Honors at S.I.T.

THIRD PLACE GAME FINAL:

SOUTH 52

WAMEGO 46

Salina South capped off its three-day run at the 2025 Salina Invitational Tournament with a hard-fought win over Wamego in the third place game on Saturday.

Similar to their semi-final matchup with Buhler, the Cougars were off to a fast start in the first quarter, leading 9-2 early. Wamego then settled into the game and promptly ended the quarter on an 11-0 run.

The Cougars quickly regained control at the start of the second quarter, launching a 12-0 run to counter Wamego’s momentum. At the half, the score was level at 23-23.

Paityn Fritz and Tamia Cheeks were determined not only to finish the tournament with a win but also to secure spots on the All-Tournament Team for the second consecutive S.I.T. As a result of their play in the second half, both goals were achieved.

Fritz dropped a game-high 23 points and had everything clicking, inside and out. She nailed three 3-pointers and used her height inside to score over the smaller Wamego forwards.

Cheeks activity defensively helped initiate her own opportunities offensively, leading to another 10-point night for the senior. She had multiple steals which led to break away layups and made two late free throws to put the Cougars up four and help secure the win.

After the third-place medals and plaque were awarded to Salina South, they patiently waited for All-Tournament honors to be announced. Later that night, it was revealed that Paityn Fritz and Tamia Cheeks were named to All-Tournament Team, along with junior Brylee Moss being named the tournament’s most inspirational player.

With a 2-1 record, a third-place finish, and three All-Tournament honors, the Cougars can proudly reflect on their successful run in the 2025 Salina Invitational Tournament.