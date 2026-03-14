Salina Senior Center Awarded $712,460

The Salina Senior Center is among organizations in 50 Kansas communities receiving funding via the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant Program.
The Salina Senior Center is receiving $712,460, and with a $225,000 match, is getting a total of $937,460. The funding will pay for a new roof, and replacement and expansion of the parking lot.
More than $22 million in CDBG funding was awarded in 2025 to projects across Kansas, leveraging $28,846,991 in local and partner match funding to invest in rural development and local infrastructure. Combined, the projects represent a total investment of $50,920,498 in communities throughout the state.
The entire list of those receiving awards includes:
|Community
|Category
|CDBG Grant
|Local Match
|Total Cost
|Region
|Arkansas City
|Housing
|$300,000
|$50,000
|$350,000
|South Central
|Arkansas City
|CF: Large
|$628,728
|$157,182
|$785,910
|South Central
|Auburn
|CF: Large
|$312,779
|$62,556
|$375,335
|Northeast
|Bronson
|CF: Small
|$199,575
|$31,400
|$230,975
|Southeast
|Burden
|Housing
|$300,000
|$60,000
|$360,000
|South Central
|Burlingame
|Commercial Rehab
|$300,000
|$104,448
|$404,448
|Northeast
|Carbondale
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$153,865
|$803,865
|Northeast
|Cawker City
|CF: Small
|$71,775
|$7,975
|$79,750
|North Central
|Centralia
|Water/Sewer
|$650,000
|$2,690,211
|$3,340,211
|Northeast
|Chapman
|Commercial Rehab
|$300,000
|$75,000
|$375,000
|North Central
|Chase
|Water/Sewer
|$650,000
|$3,401,940
|$3,685,840
|South Central
|Clifton
|CF: Small
|$160,000
|$17,000
|$177,000
|North Central
|Clyde
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$275,000
|$925,000
|North Central
|Coffey County
|CF: Large
|$683,332
|$136,668
|$820,000
|Southeast
|Coffeyville
|Water/Sewer
|$701,503
|$233,735
|$935,338
|Southeast
|Columbus
|Water/Sewer
|$650,000
|$994,400
|$1,644,400
|Southeast
|Delphos
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$198,785
|$848,785
|North Central
|Dickinson County
|Commercial Rehab
|$298,000
|$76,031
|$374,031
|North Central
|Doniphan County
|CF: Large
|$403,258
|$84,252
|$487,510
|Northeast
|Ellsworth
|Housing
|$300,000
|$13,250
|$313,250
|North Central
|Emporia
|CF: Large
|$750,000
|$3,745,492
|$4,495,492
|Southeast
|Enterprise
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$221,270
|$871,270
|North Central
|Eudora
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$298,225
|$948,225
|Northeast
|Fort Scott
|CF: Large
|$582,000
|$184,484
|$766,484
|Southeast
|Girard
|CF: Small
|$72,000
|$8,000
|$80,000
|Southeast
|Grinnell
|Urgent Need
|$56,237
|–
|$56,237
|Northwest
|Herington
|Urgent Need
|$94,413
|–
|$94,413
|North Central
|Hill City
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$783,060
|$1,433,060
|Northwest
|Holyrood
|Housing
|$300,000
|$9,500
|$309,500
|North Central
|Independence
|CF: Large
|$637,200
|$180,000
|$817,200
|Southeast
|Junction City
|Commercial Rehab
|$300,000
|$75,000
|$375,000
|North Central
|Kingman
|Commercial Rehab
|$300,000
|$244,000
|$544,000
|South Central
|Leon
|CF: Small
|$50,000
|$5,000
|$55,000
|South Central
|Lyndon
|CF: Small
|$650,000
|$130,000
|$780,000
|Northeast
|Lyon County
|Commercial Rehab
|$300,000
|$102,710
|$402,710
|Southeast
|Lyons
|Water/Sewer
|$650,000
|$5,885,000
|$6,535,000
|South Central
|Mapleton
|CF: Small
|$202,600
|$27,800
|$230,400
|Southeast
|Mayetta
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$212,460
|$862,460
|Northeast
|Miltonvale
|CF: Large
|$500,000
|$125,000
|$625,000
|North Central
|Moscow
|CF: Small
|$51,525
|$13,800
|$65,325
|Southwest
|Mulvane
|CF: Small
|$181,205
|$20,134
|$201,339
|South Central
|Neodesha
|Economic Development
|$750,000
|$4,558,010
|$5,308,010
|Southeast
|Nortonville
|CF: Large
|$650,000
|$217,000
|$867,000
|Northeast
|Overbrook
|Commercial Rehab
|$158,250
|$52,750
|$211,000
|Northeast
|Paola
|Commercial Rehab
|$300,000
|$117,713
|$417,713
|Northeast
|Saline County
|CF: Large
|$712,460
|$225,000
|$937,460
|North Central
|St. John
|Commercial Rehab
|$300,000
|$148,566
|$448,566
|North Central
|Sterling
|Economic Development
|$750,000
|$1,040,700
|$1,790,700
|South Central
|Sumner County
|Youth Job Training
|$100,000
|$20,000
|$120,000
|South Central
|Troy
|CF: Large
|$566,667
|$113,333
|$680,000
|Northeast
|Valley Falls
|Water/Sewer
|$650,000
|$1,633,331
|$2,283,311
|Northeast