Salina Senior Center Awarded $712,460

By Todd Pittenger March 14, 2026

The Salina Senior Center is among organizations in 50 Kansas communities receiving funding via the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

The Salina Senior Center is receiving  $712,460, and with a $225,000 match, is getting a total of $937,460. The funding will pay for a new roof, and replacement and expansion of the parking lot.

More than $22 million in CDBG funding was awarded in 2025 to projects across Kansas, leveraging $28,846,991 in local and partner match funding to invest in rural development and local infrastructure. Combined, the projects represent a total investment of $50,920,498 in communities throughout the state.

The entire list of those receiving awards includes:

Community Category CDBG Grant Local Match Total Cost Region
Arkansas City Housing $300,000 $50,000 $350,000 South Central
Arkansas City CF: Large $628,728 $157,182 $785,910 South Central
Auburn CF: Large $312,779 $62,556 $375,335 Northeast
Bronson CF: Small $199,575 $31,400 $230,975 Southeast
Burden Housing $300,000 $60,000 $360,000 South Central
Burlingame Commercial Rehab $300,000 $104,448  $404,448 Northeast
Carbondale CF: Large $650,000 $153,865 $803,865 Northeast
Cawker City CF: Small $71,775 $7,975 $79,750 North Central
Centralia Water/Sewer $650,000 $2,690,211 $3,340,211 Northeast
Chapman Commercial Rehab $300,000 $75,000 $375,000 North Central
Chase Water/Sewer $650,000 $3,401,940 $3,685,840 South Central
Clifton CF: Small $160,000 $17,000 $177,000 North Central
Clyde CF: Large $650,000 $275,000 $925,000 North Central
Coffey County CF: Large $683,332 $136,668 $820,000 Southeast
Coffeyville Water/Sewer $701,503 $233,735 $935,338 Southeast
Columbus Water/Sewer $650,000 $994,400 $1,644,400 Southeast
Delphos CF: Large $650,000 $198,785 $848,785 North Central
Dickinson County Commercial Rehab $298,000 $76,031 $374,031 North Central
Doniphan County CF: Large $403,258 $84,252 $487,510 Northeast
Ellsworth Housing $300,000 $13,250 $313,250 North Central
Emporia CF: Large $750,000 $3,745,492 $4,495,492 Southeast
Enterprise CF: Large $650,000 $221,270 $871,270 North Central
Eudora CF: Large $650,000 $298,225 $948,225 Northeast
Fort Scott CF: Large $582,000 $184,484 $766,484 Southeast
Girard CF: Small $72,000 $8,000 $80,000 Southeast
Grinnell Urgent Need $56,237 $56,237 Northwest
Herington Urgent Need $94,413 $94,413 North Central
Hill City CF: Large $650,000 $783,060 $1,433,060 Northwest
Holyrood Housing $300,000 $9,500 $309,500 North Central
Independence CF: Large $637,200 $180,000 $817,200 Southeast
Junction City Commercial Rehab $300,000 $75,000 $375,000 North Central
Kingman Commercial Rehab $300,000 $244,000 $544,000 South Central
Leon CF: Small $50,000 $5,000 $55,000 South Central
Lyndon CF: Small $650,000 $130,000 $780,000 Northeast
Lyon County Commercial Rehab $300,000 $102,710 $402,710 Southeast
Lyons Water/Sewer $650,000 $5,885,000 $6,535,000 South Central
Mapleton CF: Small $202,600 $27,800 $230,400 Southeast
Mayetta CF: Large $650,000 $212,460 $862,460 Northeast
Miltonvale CF: Large $500,000 $125,000 $625,000 North Central
Moscow CF: Small $51,525 $13,800 $65,325 Southwest
Mulvane CF: Small $181,205 $20,134 $201,339 South Central
Neodesha Economic Development $750,000 $4,558,010 $5,308,010 Southeast
Nortonville CF: Large $650,000 $217,000 $867,000 Northeast
Overbrook Commercial Rehab $158,250 $52,750 $211,000 Northeast
Paola Commercial Rehab $300,000 $117,713 $417,713 Northeast
Saline County CF: Large $712,460 $225,000 $937,460 North Central
St. John Commercial Rehab $300,000 $148,566 $448,566 North Central
Sterling Economic Development $750,000 $1,040,700 $1,790,700 South Central
Sumner County Youth Job Training $100,000 $20,000 $120,000 South Central
Troy CF: Large $566,667 $113,333 $680,000 Northeast
Valley Falls Water/Sewer $650,000 $1,633,331 $2,283,311 Northeast