Salina, Abilene Hospitals Get Grant Funding

Grants to Salina Regional Health Center and Abilene’s Memorial Health System are among funding the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has allocated as part of the Regional Partnerships Grant Program (RPGP) and Rural Emergency Hospital Conversion/Transformative Capital Investment Program (REH/CAP). The funding comes via the Kansas Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).
According to the agency, in total $79.1 million is being awarded to 39 organizations across the state, representing a major investment in strengthening access to care across rural Kansas.
For Salina Regional Health Center, a $932,000 grant is earmarked for five founding providers will form AstraHealth Kansas, a shared services organization providing benchmarked clinical data, analytics dashboards and legal/governance infrastructure to rural hospitals across Kansas.
For Memorial Health System, a $1.5 million grant will fund modernization of the emergency department, adding a dedicated triage area, ligatureresistant behavioral health stabilization rooms, a negative pressure isolation room and a
redesigned nursing station.
RHTP is a five-year opportunity created to infuse $50 billion nationwide into state health care systems and bolster rural communities by improving the access to and quality of care available to them. Kansas received the sixth-highest award and has since been implementing its Year 1 RHTP initiatives in an expeditious and effective manner, which directs targeted resources to high-need areas throughout the state, with a focus on sustaining critical, high-quality health care access and services for rural Kansas.
“These investments reflect the power of collaboration and long-term planning in addressing the unique health care needs of rural Kansas communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By supporting regional partnerships, rural hospitals, and critical infrastructure improvements, the Rural Health Transformation Program is empowering communities to strengthen local health systems, improve access to high-quality care, and build a more sustainable future for rural Kansans.”
KDHE awarded $50 million in RPGP grants to 22 rural health care organizations across the state, fostering collaborative arrangements between a Kansas-based organization and at least one eligible provider to propose transformative projects that support rural communities. These arrangements will promote preventive health care, address the root causes of disease, enhance rural providers’ efficiency and sustainability, attract and retain a highly skilled health care workforce, spark the growth of value-based care models, and foster the use of innovative technologies.
“The Rural Health Transformation Program is helping communities across Kansas strengthen and sustain access to quality health care through innovative partnerships and strategic investments,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “By supporting collaborative solutions and critical hospital infrastructure, these investments equip rural providers to meet the evolving needs of Kansans while improving access to care and building healthier futures across our state.”
In addition, the REH/CAP grant provides funding to facilities that have been converted to, or are in the process of converting to, REH status, and provides other eligible providers with funds to make capital investments to transform how they serve their communities.
A total of $29.1 million was awarded to 17 rural health care organizations across the state to support innovative approaches to sustaining rural health care delivery, improving patient outcomes, and ensuring long-term financial stability for critical access facilities.
“Strong rural health systems and community partnerships are essential to ensuring older adults, individuals with disabilities, and families across Kansas can access the care and support they need close to home,” Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard said. “These investments strengthen local systems of care, encourage collaborative solutions, and support health care networks that improve quality of life and allow Kansans to remain healthy, connected, and cared for in their communities.”
The 2026 RPGP Awardees are below. For project descriptions, please visit www.kdhe.ks.gov/rhtp
- Children’s Mercy Hospital: $6,096,062
- Stormont Vail Health: $5,465,969
- Great Plains Health Alliance: $5,000,000
- Recovery Unlimited: $4,290,000
- Garden City Community College: $3,439,901
- Citizens Foundation (Citizens Health): $2,832,423
- Special Olympics Kansas: $2,546,981
- Clay County Medical Center: $2,536,000
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center: $2,500,000
- InterHab(StationMD): $2,028,980
- Iroquois Center for Human Development: $1,720,957
- High Plains Mental Health Center: $1,660,879
- Greeley County Health Services: $1,541,906
- Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities: $1,460,000
- AdventHealth Ottawa: $1,395,814
- Labette County Medical Center: $1,383,289
- Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center: $1,354,975
- Salina Regional Health Center: $932,310
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburg: $681,711
- Kansas Health Science University: $677,248
- InterHab(CIDDH Curriculum): $196,650
- Grace Team: $173,355
The 2026 REH/CAP Awardees are below. For project descriptions, please visit www.kdhe.ks.gov/rhtp
- Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System: $3,000,000
- Gove County Medical Center: $3,000,000
- Clara Barton Medical Center: $2,933,500
- Pratt Regional Medical Center: $2,869,082
- Freeman Fort Scott Hospital: $2,502,999.40
- Hays Medical Center: $2,478,316
- South Central Kansas Health: $2,378,188
- Labette Health: $2,145,677
- PrairieStarHealth Center: $1,987,287
- Wilson Medical Center: $1,555,143.45
- Memorial Health System: $1,500,000
- Hillsboro Community Hospital: $837,000
- Smith County Memorial Hospital: $550,000
- Greeley County Health Services: $458,286
- Mercy Hospital Columbus: $375,981
- Ashland District Hospital: $361,478.86
- Compass Behavioral Health: $165,000
Awardees were selected through a competitive application process that evaluated proposals based on community need, long-term financial sustainability, innovation, and alignment with federal and state rural health priorities. KDHE received 72 applications for REH/CAP and 80 applications for RPGP, reflecting strong interest and urgency among rural providers seeking solutions to ongoing workforce, financial, and access challenges.
These grants are part of KDHE’s broader Rural Health Transformation Program, which focuses on supporting long-term, community-driven solutions that ensure rural Kansans have access to high-quality, timely care close to home.
The five Kansas RHTP initiatives were designed to improve the health and sustainability of rural communities statewide:
- Improve rural Kansas’ health outcomes and transform the delivery system by implementing and sustaining initiatives that promote preventive health care and address root causes of diseases.
- Enhance rural health care providers’ efficiency and sustainability.
- Attract and retain a highly skilled health care workforce.
- Spark growth of innovative care models in rural communities that improve the quality of care while reducing costs.
- Foster the use of innovative technologies to increase access to care for rural Kansans.
To learn more about KDHE’s commitment to protecting and improving the health and environment of all Kansans through the RHTP, visit: Rural Health Transformation Program.