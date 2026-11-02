Salina Rally Road Trip

For months leading up to the November midterm elections, dedicated political supporters have traveled across the country. Some have turning campaign stops into a lifestyle. Others have stumbled upon an opportunity to witness a part of history in their hometown while back for a visit.

David Reicher from Dodge City is a fixture of the circuit who proudly embraces his role on social media under the handle “I’m That Guy” as a vocal advocate for President Donald Trump.

Reicher was one of the first in line to see President Trump in Salina, and sat in the front row.

Reicher told KSAL News “I’m not afraid to post political content,” acknowledging backlash and hostility that often accompanies public political expression. “I don’t care about the hate I might receive; I’m pro-Trump, and I receive a lot of hate, but I’m not afraid to post it.”

Reicher began his journey across the national political map during the September Republican National Committee Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, at the American Airlines Center. What started as a single trip snowballed into an endurance test of six separate rallies spanning multiple states.

To secure front-row access, Reicher frequently camps out overnight, arriving at venues by mid-afternoon. He was lined in Salina by late Saturday afternoon.

Reicher said while the core policy points and overarching themes across the events remain consistent, each stop brings its own unpredictable energy—ranging from local guest speakers and targeted legislative pushes to unscripted tangents on sports and spontaneous clashes with outside protesters.

Salina native Sean Gilliam, a graduate of South High School, was also among those at the rally. He traveled to Salina from his home in Tampa, Florida, Saturday morning.

Gilliam tells KSAL News he booked a flight Friday night to come to a friend’s 55th birthday party on Saturday night.

Sunday, Gilliam ended up at the Salina Trump rally, which also featured fellow Floridian Marco Rubio, who unexpectedly made an appearance. Rubio, the US Secretary of State, was among those who traveled with Trump to the rally, and was called up on stage and spoke briefly.

Gilliam says “it was an amazing historical event at our small town!”

As the final days of the campaign wind down, the rallies serve as a central rallying cry for conservatives aiming to preserve Republican control in Congress.

For the diehards logging thousands of miles, the exhaustion of month-long travel is matched only by anticipation for election day.

“I’m getting tired; I’ve been doing this all month long, traveling around, camping out all night,” Reicher said. “I’m ready for election day… I hope we win.”