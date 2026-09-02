Sanders Withdraws From Election

Citing health reasons, incumbent Republican Kansas State Representative Clarke Sanders is withdrawing from the upcoming November general election.

The Saline County Republican Party will hold a convention on Thursday, September 10th, to select a replacement for the position of State Representative for District 69 following the withdrawal. Sanders notified the party of his withdrawal from the November Election on Wednesday. Sanders also signaled his intention to finish his current term ending in January.

Under party rules and Kansas state statute, only duly elected precinct committeemen and committeewomen that reside in State Representative District 69, elected on August 4th, 2026 from Saline County are eligible electors to vote during the convention to fill Sanders unexpired term. Interested candidates should contact County Chair Brenda Smith at 785-822-5794 no later than Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Candidates will have an opportunity to speak at the Thursday, September 10th convention prior to the vote.

“Selecting a State Representative to fill a vacancy is a significant responsibility for our precinct committee members. The party is grateful for the years of service Clarke Sanders has given our community” Chair Brenda Smith noted.

“Filling a vacancy in the Kansas House of Representatives is an important responsibility,” said Vice Chair Anthony Newell. “The precinct committee members participating in this process are entrusted with selecting a qualified, principled representative who understands the needs of our communities and will serve Saline County faithfully in Topeka. Their informed votes help ensure local voices continue to have strong representation in state government.”

Sanders has been a member of the Kansas House of Representatives for over 5 years , having taking office in January of 2021.