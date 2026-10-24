Salina Officers Graduate From Academy

Three Salina Police officers are among a group of 21 officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday afternoon.

The graduating Salina Police Officers include:

Tyler Foster, Salina Police Department (Fitness Award)

Keegan Lott, Salina Police Department (Fitness, Most Miles awards)

Amanda Tiernan, Salina Police Department

According to the University of Kansas, after 14 weeks of work students in the 364th Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center had two things on their minds: going home to see friends and family and graduating.

Community members and law enforcement personnel filled Integrity Hall on Oct. 23 to watch the 21 students take the oath and become the newest members of the law enforcement community.

Police Instructor Brian Mock introduced the class, and State Sen. Michael Fagg addressed the graduates, reminding them of the responsibility that comes with a career in law enforcement.

“There will be days when the job is difficult, when the decisions you make carry great consequences and when the people you serve may not understand the sacrifices you make. In those moments, remember why you chose this path. You chose to serve. You chose to protect. You chose to stand up for those who may not be able to stand up for themselves,” he said.

Fagg emphasized that effective policing requires more than enforcing the law.

“Being a police officer is not simply about enforcing the law. It is about building trust, showing compassion, treating people with dignity and making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.

Class President Officer Jacob Iverson of the McLouth Police Department reflected on the discipline required to complete the training and begin a career in law enforcement.

“We learned firsthand that discipline isn’t something you turn on only when you feel like it. It’s showing up when you’re mentally beat, exhausted, and complacency is knocking at the door.

“That is why I couldn’t be prouder to stand up here with these men and women. It has been a true honor and privilege to be part of this class.”

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, a division of the University of Kansas since 1968, serves as the state’s central training agency for law enforcement officers.

Under the authority of Darin Beck, vice provost and director of police training, graduates received certificates attesting to the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Police Department

Complete List of Graduates:

Allen County

Micah Poovey, Iola Police Department

Cherokee County

Jessica Alspaugh, Galena Police Department

Dickinson County

Joshua Chambers, Chapman Police Department

Trent Jordan, Abilene Police Department

Finney County

Abigail Bussen, Finney County Sheriff’s Office (Fitness Award)

Hamilton County

Vincent Cappetti, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (Fitness Award)

Harvey County

Anna Wilbeck, Newton Police Department (Fitness, Most Improved awards)

Jackson County

David Begaye, Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police (Director’s Award)

Jefferson County

Jacob Iverson, McLouth Police Department (class president)

Johnson County

Andrew Espinoza, Merriam Police Department (Honors Award)

Leavenworth County

Gregory Estes, Tonganoxie Police Department

Delilah Jimenez, Leavenworth Police Department

Jaylon Pride, Leavenworth Police Department

McPherson County

Caden Burris, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office (Fitness Award)

Miami County

Bryce Gage, Louisburg Police Department

Reno County

Kyle Smith, Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Ybarra, South Hutchinson Police Department

Saline County

Tyler Foster, Salina Police Department (Fitness Award)

Keegan Lott, Salina Police Department (Fitness, Most Miles awards)

Amanda Tiernan, Salina Police Department

Shawnee County