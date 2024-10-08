Salina Library to Host Kansas Book Fest West

Kansas Book Fest West is coming to the Salina Public Library next week, October 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

According to the library, four Kansas authors from Topeka’s Kansas Book Festival venture West will participate. Authors include:

Paul Crenshaw, a prize-winning essayist, is the author of “Melt With Me” (2023), a compilation of personal and historical essays about how pop culture and the Cold War shaped the fears and dreams of those coming of age in the 1980s. Paul lives in Lawrence.

Lara Avery, a highly praised novelist from Topeka, is the author of “The Year of Second Chances” (August 2024), a story of love and grief, in which a young widow discovers that her dying husband signed her up for a dating app.

Trish Reeves, who taught for 21 years at Haskell Indian Nations University, is a poet living in Prairie Village, Kansas. Her most recent work, “The Receipt” (2023), blends poetry with history in a tribute to the enduring human spirit.

M.A. Monnin calls herself a writer of mysteries with a touch of romance. Her latest work is “Death in St. George’s” (2024), the third in the Intrepid Traveler Mystery series. Monnin lives in Kansas City, MO.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Melissa Rohrer of Kansas Wesleyan University.

The October 15 event is free, registration is appreciated, but not is required.

Visit calendar.salinapubliclibrary. org to register.