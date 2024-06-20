Salina Liberty announce new opponent for Saturday

Earlier this week, the Salina Liberty’s plans for its next game were put on hold. The Liberty (5-2) were scheduled to take on the West Texas Desert Hawks; however, unexpectedly the Desert Hawks have ceased operations effective immediately.

Last week, the Liberty defeated the Wichita Regulators 37-12 to clinch a playoff spot in the Arena Football League.

Salina will now take on the Cedar Rapids Riverkings out of the Professional American Indoor Football League. The game is still scheduled for 6:30 PM on Saturday night at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Fans who had already purchased tickets to the June 22nd game against West Texas will be honored at the gate.

Kansas residents who children aged Kindergarten thru 12th Grade can still acquire free tickets through the Sunflower Summer App. For more information, visit the Salina Liberty Facebook page.