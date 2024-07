Salina KU Chemistry Student Honored

A student from Salina is among recipients of spring and summer 2024 awards and scholarships from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Kansas. Chase Courbot is among the winners of the Emily V. Berger Award

According to KU, more than 80 of the department’s top students were recognized at the annual awards banquet for their academic, research and teaching achievements. The recipients also include graduate summer scholars, who receive scholarships to advance their doctoral research over the summer 2024 term. In total, the department will distribute more than $437,000 in awards and scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students.

The department held its annual awards and graduation recognition banquet May 4. In addition to presenting awards and scholarships, 24 students graduating with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry were recognized.

Many special guests attended this celebration, including the Chemistry Alumni Advisory Board (CAAB) members who were in town for their annual meeting, emeritus faculty, donors, department staff and faculty, and family and friends of students being honored.

These awards and scholarships are only made possible due to the generosity of the department’s donors.

_ _ _

Complete list of recipients:

2024 Chemistry Undergraduate Awards & Scholarships for Freshmen, Sophomores and Juniors

Raina Fair , Lawrence, Owen W. Maloney Scholarship

, Lawrence, Owen W. Maloney Scholarship Jackson Kleeman , Wichita, Owen W. Maloney Scholarship

, Wichita, Owen W. Maloney Scholarship Thomas Loub , Manhattan, Drs. Bijan & Mary Taylor Amini Scholarship

, Manhattan, Drs. Bijan & Mary Taylor Amini Scholarship Ben Winslow , Troy, Illinois, Drs. Bijan & Mary Taylor Amini Scholarship

, Troy, Illinois, Drs. Bijan & Mary Taylor Amini Scholarship Aubrey Sanchez , Lenexa, Frances Gayetta Hanna Lenser Scholarship

, Lenexa, Frances Gayetta Hanna Lenser Scholarship Milo McKay , Lawrence, Leonard V. Sorg Scholarship

, Lawrence, Leonard V. Sorg Scholarship Jax Rosekrans , Olathe, Michelle & A.C. Buchanan Scholarship

, Olathe, Michelle & A.C. Buchanan Scholarship Ethan Le , Wichita, Kenyon Latham Opportunity Award

, Wichita, Kenyon Latham Opportunity Award Corbin Fairchild , Lawrence, James P. & Sharon A. Elrod Scholarship

, Lawrence, James P. & Sharon A. Elrod Scholarship Lily Tackett , Davenport, Iowa, K. Barbara Schowen Scholarship

, Davenport, Iowa, K. Barbara Schowen Scholarship Andrew Farrar , Red Wing, Minnesota, Jacob Kleinberg Award

, Red Wing, Minnesota, Jacob Kleinberg Award Noah Tucker , Lenexa, Roger Munsinger Scholarship

, Lenexa, Roger Munsinger Scholarship Stanslaus Kariuki , Overland Park, John R. Shapley Award for Excellence in Research

, Overland Park, John R. Shapley Award for Excellence in Research Allison Babbit , Lawrence, Leland & Jill Weigel Scholarship

, Lawrence, Leland & Jill Weigel Scholarship Cecilia Paranjothi , Lawrence, Leland & Jill Weigel Scholarship

, Lawrence, Leland & Jill Weigel Scholarship Celine Khalife , Wichita, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship

, Wichita, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship Darya Moiny , Stilwell, Ralph E. & Esther Weik Badgley Award

, Stilwell, Ralph E. & Esther Weik Badgley Award Mike Kim , Overland Park, Jo A. & Judith Beran Chemistry Scholarship

, Overland Park, Jo A. & Judith Beran Chemistry Scholarship Delara Mafi , Lawrence, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship

, Lawrence, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship Audrey Rips-Goodwin , Overland Park, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship

, Overland Park, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship Ben Mosier , Manhattan, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship

, Manhattan, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship Hannah Chern , Shawnee, Steve & Susan Snyder Award & the Gini Adams Research Award in Analytical Chemistry

, Shawnee, Steve & Susan Snyder Award & the Gini Adams Research Award in Analytical Chemistry Colleen Thach , Phoenix, Arizona, Walter Gubar Memorial Scholarship

, Phoenix, Arizona, Walter Gubar Memorial Scholarship Marion Malone , McPherson, Walter Gubar Memorial Scholarship

, McPherson, Walter Gubar Memorial Scholarship Trisha Nair , Overland Park, Keith & Dona Darlington Award

, Overland Park, Keith & Dona Darlington Award Jonah Ludiker , Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Floyd & Ruth Fassnacht Memorial Scholarship

, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Floyd & Ruth Fassnacht Memorial Scholarship Harrison Le , Overland Park, Emily V. Berger Award

, Overland Park, Emily V. Berger Award Patryk Hupert , Lawrence, Emily V. Berger Award

, Lawrence, Emily V. Berger Award Chase Courbot , Salina, Emily V. Berger Award

, Salina, Emily V. Berger Award Brandon Nguyen, Liberal, Ted M. Gardiner Chemistry Award.

2024 Chemistry Undergraduate Awards for Seniors

Roy Manns , Topeka, Frank Newby Physical Science Award

, Topeka, Frank Newby Physical Science Award Theresa Read , Shawnee, Frank Newby Physical Science Award

, Shawnee, Frank Newby Physical Science Award Jenyn Pinkley, Drexel, Missouri, Frank Newby Physical Science Award

2024 Chemistry Undergraduate Top Senior Awards

Eden Brenneman , Wichita, Wakarusa Valley ACS Section Award

, Wichita, Wakarusa Valley ACS Section Award Eleazar Abraham , Indonesia, American Institute of Chemists Award

, Indonesia, American Institute of Chemists Award Brian Faintich , Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Richard J. Bearman Chemistry Award & ACS Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry

, Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Richard J. Bearman Chemistry Award & ACS Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry Jiani Osborn, Olathe, Alpha Chi Sigma Award.

2024 Chemistry Undergraduate Research Support for Summer 2024

Meredith Goldstein , Overland Park, Franklin Strain Travel Award

, Overland Park, Franklin Strain Travel Award Mike Kim, Overland Park, Jack & Carolyn Landgrebe Summer Undergraduate Research Scholarship

Overland Park, Jack & Carolyn Landgrebe Summer Undergraduate Research Scholarship Darya Moiny , Stilwell, Stephen C. Glover Summer Undergraduate Research Scholarship

, Stilwell, Stephen C. Glover Summer Undergraduate Research Scholarship Colleen Thach, Phoenix, Arizona, Chemistry Department Summer Undergraduate Research Scholarship.

2024 Chemistry Undergraduate Bricker ChemScholars

Brian Faintich , Lake St. Louis, Missouri

, Lake St. Louis, Missouri Raina Fair , Lawrence

, Lawrence Trisha Nair , Overland Park

, Overland Park Brandon Nguyen , Liberal

, Liberal Aubrey Sanchez, Lenexa.

2024 Chemistry Undergraduate Kansas ChemScholars

Eden Brenneman , Wichita

, Wichita Roy Manns , Topeka

, Topeka Jiani Osborn, Olathe.

2024 Chemistry Graduate Awards & Scholarships

Pramodi Vithanage , Sri Lanka, Dains Memorial Scholarship

, Sri Lanka, Dains Memorial Scholarship Natalie Lind , Lawrence, H. P. Cady Award

, Lawrence, H. P. Cady Award Rafael Diaz Hernandez , Mexico, Richard & Sue Givens Scholarship

, Mexico, Richard & Sue Givens Scholarship Caitlin McEntee , Fremont, Nebraska, Ray Q. Brewster Award

, Fremont, Nebraska, Ray Q. Brewster Award Markell Lomax , St. Louis, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship

, St. Louis, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship Alec Lininger , St. Louis, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship

, St. Louis, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship Emmanuel Forson , Ghana, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship

, Ghana, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship Fynn Cooper, Lawrence, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship

Lawrence, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship Deshkanwar Brar, India, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship

India, Cornelius McCollum Research Scholarship Lindsey Penland , Lawrence, Elmer McCollum Research Scholarship

, Lawrence, Elmer McCollum Research Scholarship Katelynn White , Lawrence, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship

, Lawrence, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship Esther Holt , Belton, Missouri, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship

, Belton, Missouri, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship Elizabeth Bartlett , Eaton, Minnesota, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship

, Eaton, Minnesota, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship Disni Dedunupitiya , Sri Lanka, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship

, Sri Lanka, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship Aleesa Chua, Los Angeles, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship

Los Angeles, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship James Martinez , Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship

, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Chemistry Department Graduate Scholarship Shreyaa Brahmachari , India, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship

, India, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship Neiley Karns , New Hampton, Missouri, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship

, New Hampton, Missouri, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship Joe Mandigo , Lawrence, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship

, Lawrence, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship Chris Johnson , Lawrence, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship

, Lawrence, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship Alex Ervin , Lawrence, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship

, Lawrence, Burton & Cheryle MacKenzie Scholarship Davis Curry , Lawrence, Drs. Walter & Roy Cross Memorial Award

, Lawrence, Drs. Walter & Roy Cross Memorial Award Madeline Isom , Lawrence, Drs. Walter & Roy Cross Memorial Award

, Lawrence, Drs. Walter & Roy Cross Memorial Award Chien-Wei Wang , Taiwan, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship

, Taiwan, Kristina May Paquette Scholarship Nishama Mohotti , Sri Lanka, Steve & Susan Snyder Chemistry Award

, Sri Lanka, Steve & Susan Snyder Chemistry Award Emily Kurfman , Lawrence, Women in Chemistry Opportunity Award

, Lawrence, Women in Chemistry Opportunity Award Shaun Kelsey , Olathe, Charles & Beatrice Kulier Scholarship

, Olathe, Charles & Beatrice Kulier Scholarship Sam Brunclik , Birchwood, Wisconsin, Charles & Beatrice Kulier Scholarship

, Birchwood, Wisconsin, Charles & Beatrice Kulier Scholarship Sayuri Niyangoda , Sri Lanka, Glen & Karen Cox Chemistry Scholarship

, Sri Lanka, Glen & Karen Cox Chemistry Scholarship Eliza Hanson , Lawrence, Glen & Karen Cox Chemistry Scholarship

, Lawrence, Glen & Karen Cox Chemistry Scholarship Prabhavie Opallage, Sri Lanka, George & Beverley Wilson International Student Support Award

2024 Chemistry Graduate Top Overall Awards

Emily Mikeska , Lawrence, Ernest & Marvel Griswold Award in Inorganic Chemistry

, Lawrence, Ernest & Marvel Griswold Award in Inorganic Chemistry Naviya Schuster-Little , Oberlin, Ohio, J.K. Lee Award in Analytical Chemistry

, Oberlin, Ohio, J.K. Lee Award in Analytical Chemistry Miyuru De Silva, Sri Lanka, Takeru Higuchi Doctoral Progress Award, Overall Superior Achievement in Chemistry.

2024 Chemistry Graduate Summer Scholars