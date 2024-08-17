Salina FD Plans Third Stair Climb

The Salina Fire Department is planning its third “Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Family Walk”.

According to the agency, the event titled “Steps of Hope” will be held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University campus on Sunday, September 29th

The agency will host two events leading up to the stair climb and a post-climb event, “Live from The Lot,” featuring great entertainment at Long McArthur Ford.

For 2024, the Salina Fire Department has partnered with the Love Chloe Foundation, which will receive a portion of the proceeds from the stair climb.

The Central Kansas 9/11 Stair Climb and 5K Family Fun Walk allows civic leaders and citizens from Salina and across Kansas to honor and remember the first responders who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. The event presents a unique opportunity for the entire community to unite in honoring the memory of the heroes of 9/11. It’s a chance to show support for families facing childhood cancer diagnosis by providing immediate financial and family support, raising awareness, and contributing to the funding of childhood cancer research.

The Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & 5K Family Fun Walk are not about competition. They are about our entire community—including firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, families, and friends—coming together to honor and remember those who served and sacrificed that day. Each local and regional participant will honor the fallen by carrying the name badge of one of the 343 firefighters. Pre-registered participants will also receive a complimentary 9/11 Stair Climb / Family Fun Walk t-shirt to commemorate their time at the event.

A couple of preceding events are planned. On Wednesday, September 11th, a “Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service” will be held at Fire Station 1, 222 W. Elm Street, at 8:00 AM. Later that evening, an “Evening to Always Remember” will be held from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at Great Life Golf & Fitness, 1800 S. Marymount Rd. The cost is $10.00 with a cash bar. Martinelli’s Little Italy will provide the food, and Tony Bowell will provide music.

For stair climb details, visit https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/centralkansas24.

For “Live from The Lot” tickets, visit www.longmcarthur.com.