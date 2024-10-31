Salina Entrepreneurs Business Forum

Ready to find information and inspiration for starting – and growing your own business?

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Create Campaign announce the upcoming Salina Create Campaign Business Forum, scheduled for November 9. This event is designed to empower diverse entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools and resources needed to launch and grow successful businesses. Registration is now open.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

• Time: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

• Location: Kansas Wesleyan Student Activities Center, 100 E. Claflin Ave., Salina, KS

• Cost: Free for entrepreneurs

• Age: 18+

Event Highlights: The Salina Create Campaign Business Forum will feature a variety of

workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Participants will have the chance to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, connect with industry experts, and explore potential funding sources, and experience a keynote address by Jason Bell, Founder/CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Barbers Illustrated Magazine and Co-Owner of Fine Line Barbershop.

“The Chamber has a wealth of resources to support small business owners, but we recognize

that not everyone is aware of these opportunities,” said Renee Duxler, President and CEO of

the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re excited to partner with Create Campaign to offer a day of learning, networking, and resource gathering for entrepreneurs in our community.”

The Create Campaign Forum started in Wichita in 2015 and is an annual business development

event connecting diverse entrepreneurs to resources, insight, and inspiration.

Christina Long, President/CEO of Create Campaign, Inc., added, “Create Campaign understands the importance of connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed. We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring our Forum to Salina and to provide ongoing

support to diverse business owners.”

This event is open to all Salina-area diverse entrepreneurs and business owners and is sponsored by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, NetWork Kansas, Kansas Wesleyan University, Saline County, and with support from Foreman Law and Bennington State Bank.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit www.createcampaignks.com/salina.