Salina Central Football Returns to Practice

Pat StrathmanAugust 18, 2020

Salina Central’s 2020 campaign can officially begin.

After visiting with the USD 305 Board of Education and Saline County Health Department, Salina Central athletics announced the football team will return to practice Tuesday afternoon.

“The safety and health of our athletes and coaching staff are our top priority,” Greg Maring, Salina Central athletic director, said in a release. “We will continue with the safety protocols our coaches have been following including temperature checks, masking, social distancing, and frequent sanitation.”

Last Friday, USD 305 announced a Salina Central student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The school then made the decision to suspend the football and weightlifting programs at Central. The athletic areas and equipment around the school all were sanitized.

First day of practice was originally slated for Monday, the official opening day of fall practice for teams in Kansas.

Maring praised the caution taken by the coaching staff and students.

“We are able to resume practice at this time because of the many safety protocols followed by our coaches and students,” Maring said.

Salina Central hosts Campus in week one of competition on Friday, Sept. 4. All games can be heard on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL and KSAL.com.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

