Student Athlete Tests Positive For COVID at Salina Central

A Salina Central High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

USD 305 made the announcement on Friday afternoon and says that the football and weightlifting program at Central has been suspended as a result. The athletic areas and equipment around the school will all be sanitized.

The school district continues to work with the county health department to identify close contacts.

Here’s USD 305’s Official Statement:

“On Friday, USD 305 learned that a student-athlete at Salina Central High School tested positive for COVID-19. The Saline County Health Department is working with USD 305 to identify close contacts. The Saline County Health Department will notify contacts.

In response to the positive test, football and weightlifting programming at Central High School have been suspended. Athletic areas and equipment will be sanitized.

Safety precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing, masking, heightened sanitization, and frequent handwashing have been part of regular practice. “Our goal is to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and staff. We know the importance of continuing to practice safety precautions that have been identified to control the spread of COVID-19,” Exline said.

“We will work with the Saline County Health Department in determining when our programming may resume,” Exline said. The school will notify student athletes and parents when a date is identified. USD 305 begins classes on August 31. Central High School’s first football game is scheduled for September 4.”