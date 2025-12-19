Salina Central Cruises into Holiday Break with Pair of 35-point Victories

Pictured is junior guard Grace Ostmeyer- courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 59

NEWTON 24

The Lady Mustangs used an inspired defensive performance to shut down Newton for all four quarters on Friday night. Central was determined to start league play 2-0, and did just that by winning before the start of the holiday break.

It began with relentless ball pressure, forcing turnovers and preventing Newton from ever becoming comfortable offensively. Steals and deflections were the key stats in the game for Central. Next would be what became of the forced turnovers, more often then not they turned into fast break points.

Offensively, every player got involved with the ball in their hands. Eight different players scored, with seven making more than one shot. A steady diet of unselfish basketball led to an all-around scoring night.

Grace Ostmeyer set the tone with 14 first half points, 10 in the first quarter, She finished with a game-high 17.

Lexie Guerrero, Katy Wagner, Macy O’Hara, Makambri Hastings, Juliet Abbott, Brooke Banninger and Harper Turpin all contributed to the balanced scoring effort.

Turpin scored a season-high 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Lady Mustangs improved t0 3-4 behind back-to-back league victories over Goddard and now Newton.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 67

NEWTON 32

The Mustangs used the confidence gained from their last win and fed off the energy of their home crowd to secure a second straight win on Friday. The home opener brought excitement, but seeing the Mustangs dominate in the second and third quarters only added to the atmosphere inside the gym.

Both teams spent the first six minutes or so of game time feeling out what they could take advantage of. After one, Central led 12-8.

In the second and third quarters, Central built its lead by getting downhill and playing inside-out. Scoring in the paint was consistent for the Mustangs and opened up shooters on the perimeter to really help them pull away.

Newton went back and forth between man and zone coverage. Central was fine playing against both.

Having seen zone for almost the entire game on Tuesday, the Mustangs were prepared. They knocked down a season-high eight 3-pointers in Friday night’s route.

Tommy Payne and Eli Kreighbaum hit three a piece, Luke Affholder added one late and so did Angel McMurray.

Central scored 44 of its points in the middle quarters. A key moment in the third quarter came shorty after halftime. With the score at 39-19, the Mustangs were in control but getting outworked on the current possession by Newton.

After Newton’s third offensive rebound, Chris Fear called timeout. For the final five minutes the third, Central outscored Newton 17-2.

That run put the game out of reach for good.

Kaeden Nienke, Grant Ostmeyer and Greyson Jones all scored in double figures as nine total Mustangs added to the final margin.

The win improves Central to 3-4 and importantly helps them start league play 2-0.