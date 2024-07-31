Salina Catholic Schools Enrolling Thursday

If you are interested in enrolling your student in a faith-based curriculum, Salina Catholic Schools are hosting in-person registration events on Thursday.

St. Mary’s Grade School and Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School are registering students for the 2024-2025 academic year. They invite all prospective students and their families to join them for the registration event to answer questions, meet current families, and begin the enrollment process.

The event details include:

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: St. Mary’s Grade School All-Purpose Room, Sacred Heart Junior-Senior High School

Cafeteria

Additionally, if you are interested in child care or preschool, please contact Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center at 785-827-4822 for enrollment information.