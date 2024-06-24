Salina Area Technical College Spring Honor Ro;;

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the spring semester of 2024.

According to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99. Concurrent students are taking college-level classes at their high school.

President’s Honor Roll

Kansas

Abilene

Kieryan Anderson, Electrical Technology; Christina Bartlett, Practical Nursing; David Graves II, Commercial Truck Driving; Levi Hager, Concurrent; Christopher Johnson, Welding Technology; Shad Lohman, Commercial Truck Driving; Abram Stirtz, Concurrent; Timothy Sweeney, General Education;

Anthony

Addison Francis-Wilcox, Dental Assisting;

Assaria

Hannah Blevins, Concurrent; Katie Stephenson, Concurrent;

Bison

Brady Olsen, Welding Technology;

Brookville

Ryder Dent, Welding Technology;

Chapman

Gabrielle Fouliard, Concurrent;

Clay Center

Raegen Marshall, General Education;

Eskridge

Devin Parks, Diesel Technology;

Glade

Laramee Chestnut, Early Childhood Education;

Gypsum

Abigail Wyatt, Concurrent;

Herington

Russell Thomas, Commercial Truck Driving;

Hope

Easton Idleman, Commercial Truck Driving;

Junction City

Naomi Bernert, Automotive Technology;

Leoti

Santiago Hernandez, Diesel Technology;

Lindsborg

Dalton Potter, Commercial Truck Driving;

Longford

Caitlin Cramer, Business Administrative Technology;

McPherson

Jacob Willems, Electrical Technology;

Olathe

Evan Kozlowski, Welding Technology; Kailly Taylor, Fire Science;

Salina

Kaitlyn Albert; Business Administrative Technology; Angelica Alvarado, Concurrent; Cole Butts, Commercial Truck Driving; Julian Castro, Electrical Technology; Alexander Christensen, Concurrent; Katherine Daily, General Education; Kevin Dolton, Commercial Truck Driving; Sarah Feldman, Concurrent; Jacob Fleming, Commercial Truck Driving; Kenny Gonzalez, Commercial Truck Driving; NaVeah Guebara, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology; Austin Hanson, Concurrent; Allison Johnson, Police Science; Kaleigh Kincannon, General Education; Wesley McClain, Commercial Truck Driving; Mallory McKenna, General Education; Hannah Mertz, General Education; Taylor Mick, Commercial Truck Driving; John Miller, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Josiah Monday, Concurrent; Landon Pilcher, Welding Technology; Danielle Ridpath, General Education; Hayzelle Rodriguez, Concurrent; Anna Sneath, Associate Degree Nursing; Josiah Sneath, Construction Technology; Carson Umscheid, Construction Technology; David Weese, Commercial Truck Driving; Lexus Wilson, Police Science; Chrstina Wingo, Concurrent;

Smolan

Benjamin Hay, Automotive Technology;

Wakefield

Jada Clark, General Education;

Dean’s Honor Roll

Kansas

Abilene

Tyler Brown, Automotive Technology; Carli DeDonder, Associate Degree Nursing; David Jendro, Diesel Technology; Hunter Monroe, Welding Technology; Trenton Wuthnow, Diesel Technology;

Assaria

Keaton Blake, Machining and Manufacturing Technology; Schuyler Rose, Concurrent;

Beloit

Courtney Roberg, Dental Hygiene;

Bennington

Jace Jackson, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology;

Caldwell

Jacelyn Brown, Dental Assistant;

Canton

Clay Wedel, Diesel Technology;

Coldwater

Kayden Bond, Diesel Technology;

Dodge City

Jael Sanchez-Lopez, Diesel Technology;

Gypsum

Haley Theil, Concurrent;

Hays

Jesse Roeder, Computer Aided Drafting;

Lindsborg

Paige Morris, Dental Assistant; Gavin Stambaugh, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology;

Manhattan

Hunter Boyer, Diesel Technology;

McPherson

Samuel Bacon, Diesel Technology;

Minneapolis

Malory Cramer, Early Childhood Education;

New Cambria

Melissa Arnold, Business Administrative Technology;

Salina

Frida Cabrera, Early Childhood Education; Cooper Carlin, Concurrent; Elijah Crabbs, Machining and Manufacturing Technology; Arely De la cruz, Police Science; Tabitha Griffith, Practical Nursing; Isaac Harper, Welding Technology; Blake Holmes, Diesel Technology; Brinley Jervah, Concurrent; Abraham Jimenez, Electrical Technology; Zachary Johnson, Concurrent; Zackery Klenda, Concurrent; Jose Miguel, Automotive Technology; Simone Teel, General Education; Duc Nguyen, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Jimmy Ortiz, Electrical Technology; Alfredo Ramos, Electrical Technology; Tomas Ramos, Automotive Technology; Alena Tran-Nguyen, Concurrent;

Solomon

Montana Collins, Diesel Technology; Hayden Zerbe, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning;

Ulysses

Elias Anguiano, Electrical Technology;

Wilson

Charlie Hlad, Diesel Technology;

North Dakota

Casselton

Nathan Lynnes, Applied Technology;