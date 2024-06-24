Salina Area Technical College Spring Honor Ro;;

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the spring semester of 2024.
According to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99. Concurrent students are taking college-level classes at their high school.
President’s Honor Roll
Kansas
Abilene
Kieryan Anderson, Electrical Technology; Christina Bartlett, Practical Nursing; David Graves II, Commercial Truck Driving; Levi Hager, Concurrent; Christopher Johnson, Welding Technology; Shad Lohman, Commercial Truck Driving; Abram Stirtz, Concurrent; Timothy Sweeney, General Education;
Anthony
Addison Francis-Wilcox, Dental Assisting;
Assaria
Hannah Blevins, Concurrent; Katie Stephenson, Concurrent;
Bison
Brady Olsen, Welding Technology;
Brookville
Ryder Dent, Welding Technology;
Chapman
Gabrielle Fouliard, Concurrent;
Clay Center
Raegen Marshall, General Education;
Eskridge
Devin Parks, Diesel Technology;
Glade
Laramee Chestnut, Early Childhood Education;
Gypsum
Abigail Wyatt, Concurrent;
Herington
Russell Thomas, Commercial Truck Driving;
Hope
Easton Idleman, Commercial Truck Driving;
Junction City
Naomi Bernert, Automotive Technology;
Leoti
Santiago Hernandez, Diesel Technology;
Lindsborg
Dalton Potter, Commercial Truck Driving;
Longford
Caitlin Cramer, Business Administrative Technology;
McPherson
Jacob Willems, Electrical Technology;
Olathe
Evan Kozlowski, Welding Technology; Kailly Taylor, Fire Science;
Salina
Kaitlyn Albert; Business Administrative Technology; Angelica Alvarado, Concurrent; Cole Butts, Commercial Truck Driving; Julian Castro, Electrical Technology; Alexander Christensen, Concurrent; Katherine Daily, General Education; Kevin Dolton, Commercial Truck Driving; Sarah Feldman, Concurrent; Jacob Fleming, Commercial Truck Driving; Kenny Gonzalez, Commercial Truck Driving; NaVeah Guebara, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology; Austin Hanson, Concurrent; Allison Johnson, Police Science; Kaleigh Kincannon, General Education; Wesley McClain, Commercial Truck Driving; Mallory McKenna, General Education; Hannah Mertz, General Education; Taylor Mick, Commercial Truck Driving; John Miller, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Josiah Monday, Concurrent; Landon Pilcher, Welding Technology; Danielle Ridpath, General Education; Hayzelle Rodriguez, Concurrent; Anna Sneath, Associate Degree Nursing; Josiah Sneath, Construction Technology; Carson Umscheid, Construction Technology; David Weese, Commercial Truck Driving; Lexus Wilson, Police Science; Chrstina Wingo, Concurrent;
Smolan
Benjamin Hay, Automotive Technology;
Wakefield
Jada Clark, General Education;
Dean’s Honor Roll
Kansas
Abilene
Tyler Brown, Automotive Technology; Carli DeDonder, Associate Degree Nursing; David Jendro, Diesel Technology; Hunter Monroe, Welding Technology; Trenton Wuthnow, Diesel Technology;
Assaria
Keaton Blake, Machining and Manufacturing Technology; Schuyler Rose, Concurrent;
Beloit
Courtney Roberg, Dental Hygiene;
Bennington
Jace Jackson, Auto Collision and Refinishing Technology;
Caldwell
Jacelyn Brown, Dental Assistant;
Canton
Clay Wedel, Diesel Technology;
Coldwater
Kayden Bond, Diesel Technology;
Dodge City
Jael Sanchez-Lopez, Diesel Technology;
Gypsum
Haley Theil, Concurrent;
Hays
Jesse Roeder, Computer Aided Drafting;
Lindsborg
Paige Morris, Dental Assistant; Gavin Stambaugh, Automotive Collision and Refinishing Technology;
Manhattan
Hunter Boyer, Diesel Technology;
McPherson
Samuel Bacon, Diesel Technology;
Minneapolis
Malory Cramer, Early Childhood Education;
New Cambria
Melissa Arnold, Business Administrative Technology;
Salina
Frida Cabrera, Early Childhood Education; Cooper Carlin, Concurrent; Elijah Crabbs, Machining and Manufacturing Technology; Arely De la cruz, Police Science; Tabitha Griffith, Practical Nursing; Isaac Harper, Welding Technology; Blake Holmes, Diesel Technology; Brinley Jervah, Concurrent; Abraham Jimenez, Electrical Technology; Zachary Johnson, Concurrent; Zackery Klenda, Concurrent; Jose Miguel, Automotive Technology; Simone Teel, General Education; Duc Nguyen, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Jimmy Ortiz, Electrical Technology; Alfredo Ramos, Electrical Technology; Tomas Ramos, Automotive Technology; Alena Tran-Nguyen, Concurrent;
Solomon
Montana Collins, Diesel Technology; Hayden Zerbe, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning;
Ulysses
Elias Anguiano, Electrical Technology;
Wilson
Charlie Hlad, Diesel Technology;
North Dakota
Casselton
Nathan Lynnes, Applied Technology;