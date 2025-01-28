Sacred Heart Honor Roll Students Recognized

Salina Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School has announced its honor roll recipients for the Fall 2024 semester.

According to the school, they proudly celebrate the academic achievements of students who earned a place on the High Honor Roll (3.75–4.00) and Honor Roll (3.50–3.749) . These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their studies and exemplify the values of hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence.

High Honor Roll (3.75–4.00):

Seniors:

Anderson, Abram

Freeman, Jayden

Kierscht, Libby

Lehmann, Carson

Mares, Amy

Newell, Luke

Rodriguez, Hayzelle

Soukup, Makenna

Stone, Caroline

Wells, Brady

Juniors:

Berndt, Isaac

Bonilla, Holly

Burr, Cody

Disberger, Benjamin

Douglas, Skylar

Ivey, Cayson

Marrs, Ben

Richards, Nicole

Tuttle, Will

Sophomores:

Armstrong,Graham

Campa, Eli

Carrazco, Eliana

Garcia, Abi

Hamilton, Mia

Hernandez, Zachary

Hines, Noah

Lee, Adelyn

Matteucci, Dominic

Mendez, Miranda

Newell, Ethan

Schrant, Ethan

Sharpton, Edyn

Tan-awon, Cassandra

Thompson, Karrigan

Wells, Maddox

Freshmen:

Aguayo, Gabriel

Carrico, Cruz

Dorzweiler, Leo

Geitz, Lucy

Hulteen, Tucker

Ibarra, Aundrea

McGilvray, Kyra

Morales, Alan

Reed, Elliana Quinn

Rodriguez, Natalie

8th Grade:

Bechard, Brynn

Bicknell, Collier

Chimezie, Chimhurumnanya

Douglas, Reed

Driscoll, Ava

Feist, Evan

Feist, Lexie

Garcia, David

Golladay-Bauer, Mekenzie

Koksal, Jake

Lee, Emmy

Marrs, Will

Power, Drew

Relph, Easton

Sauber, Reed

Schrant, Wyatt

Sprague, Kolten

Torres, Alex

Wells, Miles

Woodall, Natalie

Honor Roll (3.50–3.749):

Seniors:

Campa, Bethany

Marshall, Doyle

Ortiz, Alex

Wasomi, Kenan

White, Nathan

Juniors:

Cao, Yuki

Covert, Brooklyn

Koland, Luke

Tinker, Grayson

Sophomores:

Greenemeyer, Emma

Kaumans, Jonah

Kaumans, Maja

Park, Jiung

Wilson, Jazzlyn

Freshmen:

Arroyo Cuevas, Orlando

Donatell, Wyatt

Golladay-Bauer, Nicole

In, Wasana

Jasso, Jessica

Long, Nixon

Patterson, Brooke

Torrey, Harrison

8th Grade:

Blackwell, Alexa

Gordine, Sage

Holcom, Bailey

Montoya, Ivana

Rondan, Danitza

White, Hailey

We are incredibly proud of all our Honor Roll and High Honor Roll students for their academic accomplishments. Their success reflects the core mission of Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School forming students in body, mind, and spirit. Congratulations to all honorees for their hard work and dedication!