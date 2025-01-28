Sacred Heart Honor Roll Students Recognized

Salina Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School has announced its honor roll recipients for the Fall 2024 semester.
According to the school, they proudly celebrate the academic achievements of students who earned a place on the High Honor Roll (3.75–4.00) and Honor Roll (3.50–3.749) . These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their studies and exemplify the values of hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence.
High Honor Roll (3.75–4.00):
Seniors:
Anderson, Abram
Freeman, Jayden
Kierscht, Libby
Lehmann, Carson
Mares, Amy
Newell, Luke
Rodriguez, Hayzelle
Soukup, Makenna
Stone, Caroline
Wells, Brady
Juniors:
Berndt, Isaac
Bonilla, Holly
Burr, Cody
Disberger, Benjamin
Douglas, Skylar
Ivey, Cayson
Marrs, Ben
Richards, Nicole
Tuttle, Will
Sophomores:
Armstrong,Graham
Campa, Eli
Carrazco, Eliana
Garcia, Abi
Hamilton, Mia
Hernandez, Zachary
Hines, Noah
Lee, Adelyn
Matteucci, Dominic
Mendez, Miranda
Newell, Ethan
Schrant, Ethan
Sharpton, Edyn
Tan-awon, Cassandra
Thompson, Karrigan
Wells, Maddox
Freshmen:
Aguayo, Gabriel
Carrico, Cruz
Dorzweiler, Leo
Geitz, Lucy
Hulteen, Tucker
Ibarra, Aundrea
McGilvray, Kyra
Morales, Alan
Reed, Elliana Quinn
Rodriguez, Natalie
8th Grade:
Bechard, Brynn
Bicknell, Collier
Chimezie, Chimhurumnanya
Douglas, Reed
Driscoll, Ava
Feist, Evan
Feist, Lexie
Garcia, David
Golladay-Bauer, Mekenzie
Koksal, Jake
Lee, Emmy
Marrs, Will
Power, Drew
Relph, Easton
Sauber, Reed
Schrant, Wyatt
Sprague, Kolten
Torres, Alex
Wells, Miles
Woodall, Natalie
Honor Roll (3.50–3.749):
Seniors:
Campa, Bethany
Marshall, Doyle
Ortiz, Alex
Wasomi, Kenan
White, Nathan
Juniors:
Cao, Yuki
Covert, Brooklyn
Koland, Luke
Tinker, Grayson
Sophomores:
Greenemeyer, Emma
Kaumans, Jonah
Kaumans, Maja
Park, Jiung
Wilson, Jazzlyn
Freshmen:
Arroyo Cuevas, Orlando
Donatell, Wyatt
Golladay-Bauer, Nicole
In, Wasana
Jasso, Jessica
Long, Nixon
Patterson, Brooke
Torrey, Harrison
8th Grade:
Blackwell, Alexa
Gordine, Sage
Holcom, Bailey
Montoya, Ivana
Rondan, Danitza
White, Hailey
We are incredibly proud of all our Honor Roll and High Honor Roll students for their academic accomplishments. Their success reflects the core mission of Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School forming students in body, mind, and spirit. Congratulations to all honorees for their hard work and dedication!