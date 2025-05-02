Rural Minds Matter Awards Honor Mental Health Advocates

May is Mental Health Month, and Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) remains committed to supporting farmers, ranchers and other rural residents facing stress through resources available at www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter. Building on last year’s success, KFB is again recognizing outstanding mental health advocates with the Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year and Young Advocate of the Year awards.

After a successful inaugural year, these awards continue to highlight individuals who are making a meaningful impact by advocating for mental health in rural Kansas communities.

“We are proud to recognize the dedication of those working to break the stigma surrounding mental health in rural areas,” says Joe Newland, KFB president. “Their efforts are instrumental in fostering awareness, support and change, and we are honored to celebrate their contributions.”

In rural regions, access to mental health resources can often be limited, making the advocacy of individuals particularly crucial. By destigmatizing mental health, raising awareness and implementing inclusive strategies, these advocates play a pivotal role in fostering improved well-being within their communities.

The Rural Minds Matter Young Advocate of the Year award celebrates the outstanding efforts of individuals aged 18-35 who have demonstrated exceptional advocacy for mental health awareness and support within rural communities across Kansas. This award recognizes the significance of empowering this generation to address mental health challenges effectively.

Similarly, the Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year award honors individuals above 35 who have exhibited remarkable dedication and leadership in advocating for mental health awareness and support within rural Kansas communities. This award underscores the substantial impact that experienced advocates have in addressing mental health stigmas and promoting access to resources and services in rural areas.

The selected recipients of both awards will receive:

Recognition: The Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year award will be presented at KFB’s Annual Meeting and the Rural Minds Matter Young Advocate of the Year award will be presented at the Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. Both events are in Manhattan.

Visibility: Articles will be written about their mental health advocacy contributions to appear on www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter and www.kansaslivingmagazine.com.

Support: A $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year recipient and the Young Advocate of the Year will receive $500 to be used to continue their mental health advocacy efforts.

Nominations or applications for the awards require detailed information about the nominee’s involvement in mental health advocacy, challenges they’ve overcome, awareness-raising efforts, destigmatization strategies, collaborative initiatives, impacts, leadership qualities, recognitions received, testimonials and reasons for nomination. The deadline to submit applications is July 18.

For more information about the Rural Minds Matter awards and Kansas Farm Bureau’s mental health initiatives, please visit www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter