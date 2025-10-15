Rural Minds Matter Advocates Honored

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has named Sarah Gideon of Jackson County and Thomas Eisenbarth of Pottawatomie County as the 2025 recipients of the Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year awards.

This is the second year of the Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year awards program, which was established to recognize Kansans who demonstrate outstanding leadership, compassion and commitment to improving mental health awareness and support in rural communities.

“We are proud to recognize the dedication of those working to break the stigma surrounding mental health in rural areas,” says Joe Newland, KFB president. “Their efforts are instrumental in fostering awareness, support and change, and we are honored to celebrate their contributions.”

In rural regions, access to mental health resources can often be limited, making the advocacy of individuals particularly crucial. By destigmatizing mental health, raising awareness and implementing inclusive strategies, these advocates play a pivotal role in fostering improved well-being within their communities.

Gideon, executive director of the Health Innovations Network of Kansas (HINK), was recognized in the Above 35 Advocate of the Year category. Through HINK, she has developed and implemented innovative outreach efforts such as the Coffee Cup Project, QPR and COMET training and primary care provider education. These initiatives have expanded mental health awareness and access across northeast Kansas and beyond.

“Sarah’s leadership has brought together hospitals, ag organizations and local communities to address the unique stresses facing farm families,” Newland says. “Her work ensures critical resources are available where they are most needed.”

Eisenbarth, a farmer, rancher and precision agriculture instructor at Highland Community College’s Baileyville campus, was honored as the Young Advocate of the Year for his openness in sharing personal connections to mental health struggles and for using his platform to normalize these conversations in agriculture. His thoughtful writing pieces in “Grass and Grain” have reached farm families across the state, shedding light on the challenges producers face and underscoring the importance of access to resources. The Young Advocate of the Year award recognizes the significance of empowering this generation to address mental health challenges effectively.

“I’ve always felt led to speak up and advocate,” Eisenbarth says. “Life has given me this opportunity and placed me here — I need to use my God-given talents in this space.”

The selected recipients of both awards will receive:

Recognition: Gideon will be honored at KFB’s Annual Meeting in December. Eisenbarth will be recognized at the Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in early 2026. Both events are in Manhattan.

Visibility: Articles will be written about their mental health advocacy contributions to appear on www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter and www.kansaslivingmagazine.com.

Support: The winners receive cash prizes to be used to continue their mental health advocacy efforts.

Rural Minds Matter is Kansas Farm Bureau’s initiative to raise awareness, provide resources and reduce stigma surrounding mental health in rural Kansas. By partnering with advocates and organizations across the state, KFB works to ensure every Kansan has the support they need to thrive.

Nominations or applications for the awards require detailed information about the nominee’s involvement in mental health advocacy, challenges they’ve overcome, awareness-raising efforts, destigmatization strategies, collaborative initiatives, impacts, leadership qualities, recognitions received, testimonials and reasons for nomination. The process for the 2026 awards will open next May.

For more information about the Rural Minds Matter awards and Kansas Farm Bureau’s mental health initiatives, please visit www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter.