“Bounce Bash” Summer Send Off Saturday

Now that many area kids are back in school, the Tony’s Pizza Events Center is throwing a party and everyone is invited. The “Bounce Bash” is this Saturday in the east parking lot of the facility.

The “Bounce Bash” will feature activities which include:

Giant Water Slides

Bounce Inflatables from Bounce-A-Roos and Bouncer Express

Water Obstacle Course

Salina Police Department- Kids can explore patrol vehicles and check out the SWAT Tactical Unit

There will also be free food including:

Grilled Jumbo Hot Dogs donated by Sam’s Club of Salina

Arby’s Roast Beef Sliders

The free “Bounce Bash” summer send off event is this Saturday from 11 – 1 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.