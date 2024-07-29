ROYALS SIGN DRAFT PICKS DeGROAT, COUSIN JR.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed 14th round selection Kyle DeGroat and 18th round selection Corey Cousin Jr. (coo-zun) from the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. With their additions, as well as 1st-round pick Jac Caglianone’s signing last Wednesday, the Royals have inked 19 of their 20 Draft selections from the 2024 class, and one undrafted free agent.

Below are the draftees from the 2024 Draft, with the bolded players having signed. Also attached to this email are the Draft Notes.