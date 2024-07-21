ROYALS SIGN 16 SELECTIONS FROM 2024 DRAFT

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed 16 of the 20 selections made in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, including all picks from rounds 2-13, 15-16 and 19-20. The Royals have also agreed to terms with undrafted free agent infielder Colton Becker.

Becker, 23, was a four-year starter at Morehead State University (Ky.), where he slashed .301/.377/.512 (241-for-800, .889 OPS) with 178 runs, 101 extra-base hits (29 home runs) and 159 RBI in 214 games.

Below are the draftees from the 2024 Draft, with the bolded players having signed contracts today at the Royals Spring Training complex in Surprise, Ariz. Also attached to this email are the Draft Notes.