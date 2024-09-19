ROYALS MINOR LEAGUE INFIELDER BRETT SQUIRES NAMED HIGH-A MIDWEST LEAGUE ALL-STAR

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas City Royals minor league infielder Brett Squires was named a High-A Midwest League All-Star at designated hitter today in an announcement made by Minor League Baseball. Votes were cast by Midwest League Managers.

Squires, 24, played in 62 games for High-A Quad Cities this season, slashing .309/.390/.481 (72-for-233, .871 OPS) with 36 runs scored, 13 doubles, 9 home runs, 42 RBI, 32 walks and 16 stolen bases. Before being placed on the Injured List on June 27, he ranked among Midwest League leaders (min. 50 G) in average (1st), OPS (5th), hits (T-5th) and slugging percentage (6th). Squires logged his 2nd career multi-homer game on May 8 vs. Wisconsin and batted .358 (24-for-67) over 17 games in June prior to his season-ending injury—during which he recorded 10 multi-hit efforts—earning him Quad Cities Player of the Month honors in both May and June.

Defensively, he appeared in 61 games at first base, registering a .998 fielding percentage (1 error in 498 chances) across 519.2 innings, ranking 2nd best in the Midwest League (min. 500.0 innings).

Squires was signed as an undrafted free agent by Kansas City on July 24, 2022 out of the University of Oklahoma, and was signed by Royals scout Bobby Shore.