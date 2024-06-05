Rogers Reflects on Career at Salina Regional Airport

Tim Rogers will have a lot more room on his calendar for golf in July.

Since 1985 the Executive Director at the Salina Regional Airport has been growing relationships, connecting business leaders and politicians to pull in the same direction for growth in the airport industrial area.

Rogers joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back over the past 39-years and took a peek forward at what’s to come.

Rogers started at the airport in January of 1985, was inducted into the Salina Business Hall of Fame in 2017 and will retire effective July 1st.

Listen to hear more about future expansion at the airport and Roger’s recounting Steve Fossett’s record setting around-the-world, solo, nonstop flight in the Global Flyer in 2005 that originated from Salina