Robber Flees Store with Cash Register

A man wearing a mask over his face rips the cash register off the counter and runs out of a Salina fuel station.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that authorities are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday afternoon around 3pm.

Police report the man who is approximately 6-foot 2-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and face mask walked into the Pit Stop located at 647 W. Cloud and demanded money. The female clerk told officers the suspect then came around the counter, grabbed the cash register and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are reviewing store video as the investigation continues.