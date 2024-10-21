Road & Bridge Earns National Recognition

The Saline County Road & Bridge Department received an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Build a Better Mousetrap competition for its Bed Up Indicator project, which enhances safety for both workers and the public. The project was acknowledged under the Smart Transformation Award category for its practical improvement in transportation processes.

The Build a Better Mousetrap competition, organized by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), highlights local agencies that use creativity and resourcefulness to improve safety, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. Saline County’s Bed Up Indicator system was designed to solve an issue where dump trucks occasionally collided with overhead wires, trees, and other obstacles due to unintentional raising of the truck bed.

To address this, the Saline County Road & Bridge team installed a microswitch system that triggers a warning signal that activates a light and sounds an alarm inside the operator’s cab if the dump bed begins to rise unexpectedly. This solution helps prevent accidents, reduces the need for costly repairs, and improves driver awareness.

“We’re proud of our team for coming up with a solution that directly addresses a recurring issue,” said Darren Fishel, Road and Bridge Department Supervisor. “The Bed Up Indicator improves overall safety and efficiency, ensuring our roads are safer for both operators and the community.”

Last year, the Saline County Road and Bridge Department was recognized in the Build a Better Mousetrap competition for implementing vertical red reflective taping on stop and stop-ahead signs. This simple enhancement improved visibility, especially in low-light conditions and bad weather, offering a practical, cost-effective solution for increasing road safety and preventing accidents.

These projects showcase how simple, local innovation can create a significant impact. The Build a Better Mousetrap competition recognizes projects that tackle everyday challenges with practical, home-grown solutions.

_ _ _

TOP PHOTO: The Bed Up Indicator light inside the operator’s cab, which triggers an alarm when the dump bed begins to raise unexpectedly, providing a clear warning to the driver.