River Festival Volunteers Still Needed

Volunteers are still being sought to help at Salina’s biggest, and longest running celebration of the arts. Volunteers are still needed to help at the Smoky Hill River Festival.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson, about 300 volunteers are still needed.

River Festival volunteers typically serve two or three-hour shifts, typically working outdoors in the shade. Assist for a shift and stay to enjoy the Festival. Volunteers must be 13 or older and are required to purchase and wear a River Festival admission wristband when they volunteer. A wristband is required to attend the River Festival.

Every year more than 2,000 dedicated, engaged, community-minded, and fun volunteers step up to make the Smoky Hill River Festival happen. Volunteering at the River Festival gives participants an exclusive, behind-the-scenes appreciation of the Festival. Volunteers play a huge part in our success!

Local businesses, organizations, students, and civic, church, youth groups, and individuals are encouraged to get involved in the community’s largest epic party, the Smoky Hill River Festival, scheduled for June 13-16.

If you’re interested in sharing your time and skills, go to https://signup.com/group/275414358093?utm_source=group-badge-volunteer-green to register for the day and time that work best for you.

For questions and accommodations contact Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770 or [email protected].