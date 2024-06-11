Residential Burglary, Various Items Missing

A 41-year Salina female was a victim of a residential burglary that occurred on 1100 State st.

The Salina female was in the process of moving out of the home during the day of June 9th, and did not return that same day.

Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL, at around 1:30 pm on June 10th, the victim returned to the home noticing the side door was broken into. She later discovered various went missing from the home. Those items include:

Black & Decker toaster

Sewing supplies

Storage containers

Hand tools

Printer & Scanner

Food items

Shelving unit

Cameras

A/C unit

A pot

Violin

Captain Feldman says there are suspects that have been identified, and police are currently locating.

The value of the items missing was worth $560.