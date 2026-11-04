Republicans Sweep Saline County Elections

By Todd Pittenger November 4, 2026

Local election totals from Saline County show a decisive night for Republican candidates across state legislative, county commission, and state education board races.

Republicans swept all three Kansas House of Representatives seats representing portions of Saline County:

  • 69th District: Republican Luci Larson secured a victory over Democrat Miranda Bachman, receiving 5,146 votes to Bachman’s 2,892.

  • 71st District: Republican incumbent Steven Howe successfully defended his seat, defeating Democratic challenger Jerry Lonergan by a margin of 6,037 to 3,482 votes.

  • 107th District: Republican Dawn Wolf earned 1,109 votes in Saline County to defeat Democratic contender Cheri Koochel, who captured 747 votes.

Down-ballot contests mirrored the strong performance of conservative candidates across the county:

  • County Commission (District 1): In a closely watched local matchup, Republican Sharon Callabresi edged out Independent candidate James Bowden, receiving 950 votes compared to Bowden’s 866.

  • Kansas State Board of Education (District 7): Republican Alana McWilliams carried Saline County with 10,601 votes, defeating Democratic nominee Ann Zimmerman, who tallied 8,719 votes locally.

 Results

 Office Candidate Party Votes
Kansas House 69th District Luci Larson Republican 5,146
Miranda Bachman Democrat 2,892
Kansas House 71st District Steven Howe Republican 6,037
Jerry Lonergan Democrat 3,482
Kansas House 107th District Dawn Wolf Republican 1,109
Cheri Koochel Democrat 747
County Commission District 1 Sharon Callabresi Republican 950
James Bowden Independent 866
State Board of Education District 7 Alana McWilliams Republican 10,601
Ann Zimmerman Democrat 8,719