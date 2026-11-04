Republicans Sweep Saline County Elections

Local election totals from Saline County show a decisive night for Republican candidates across state legislative, county commission, and state education board races.

Republicans swept all three Kansas House of Representatives seats representing portions of Saline County:

69th District: Republican Luci Larson secured a victory over Democrat Miranda Bachman, receiving 5,146 votes to Bachman’s 2,892.

71st District: Republican incumbent Steven Howe successfully defended his seat, defeating Democratic challenger Jerry Lonergan by a margin of 6,037 to 3,482 votes.

107th District: Republican Dawn Wolf earned 1,109 votes in Saline County to defeat Democratic contender Cheri Koochel, who captured 747 votes.

Down-ballot contests mirrored the strong performance of conservative candidates across the county:

County Commission (District 1): In a closely watched local matchup, Republican Sharon Callabresi edged out Independent candidate James Bowden, receiving 950 votes compared to Bowden’s 866.

Kansas State Board of Education (District 7): Republican Alana McWilliams carried Saline County with 10,601 votes, defeating Democratic nominee Ann Zimmerman, who tallied 8,719 votes locally.

Results