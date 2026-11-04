Republicans Sweep Saline County Elections

Local election totals from Saline County show a decisive night for Republican candidates across state legislative, county commission, and state education board races.
Republicans swept all three Kansas House of Representatives seats representing portions of Saline County:
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69th District: Republican Luci Larson secured a victory over Democrat Miranda Bachman, receiving 5,146 votes to Bachman’s 2,892.
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71st District: Republican incumbent Steven Howe successfully defended his seat, defeating Democratic challenger Jerry Lonergan by a margin of 6,037 to 3,482 votes.
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107th District: Republican Dawn Wolf earned 1,109 votes in Saline County to defeat Democratic contender Cheri Koochel, who captured 747 votes.
Down-ballot contests mirrored the strong performance of conservative candidates across the county:
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County Commission (District 1): In a closely watched local matchup, Republican Sharon Callabresi edged out Independent candidate James Bowden, receiving 950 votes compared to Bowden’s 866.
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Kansas State Board of Education (District 7): Republican Alana McWilliams carried Saline County with 10,601 votes, defeating Democratic nominee Ann Zimmerman, who tallied 8,719 votes locally.
Results
|Office
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Kansas House 69th District
|Luci Larson
|Republican
|5,146
|Miranda Bachman
|Democrat
|2,892
|Kansas House 71st District
|Steven Howe
|Republican
|6,037
|Jerry Lonergan
|Democrat
|3,482
|Kansas House 107th District
|Dawn Wolf
|Republican
|1,109
|Cheri Koochel
|Democrat
|747
|County Commission District 1
|Sharon Callabresi
|Republican
|950
|James Bowden
|Independent
|866
|State Board of Education District 7
|Alana McWilliams
|Republican
|10,601
|Ann Zimmerman
|Democrat
|8,719