Republican River Compact Administration to Meet

The Republican River Compact Administration (RRCA) will hold its 2024 annual meeting at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, August 28, at the Colby Event Center at 1200 South Franklin Street in Colby, Kansas. A livestream of the meeting can be accessed at the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water Resources website: agriculture.ks.gov/RRCA.

The RRCA meeting will focus on water-related issues and activities, including compact compliance, within the Republican River basin in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

In addition, RRCA will hold a working session at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to prepare for the annual meeting, also at the Colby Event Center location. Both the working session and the annual meeting are open to the public.

Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska entered into the Republican River Compact in 1943 to provide for the equitable division of the basin’s waters, remove causes of potential controversy, and promote interstate cooperation and joint action by the states and the U.S. in the efficient use of water and the control of destructive floods. The RRCA is composed of three commissioners representing Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska: KDA–DWR Chief Engineer Earl Lewis; Colorado State Engineer Jason Ullmann; and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Acting Director Jesse Bradley.

Individuals who have questions regarding the meeting should contact Chris Beightel, KDA water management services program manager, at [email protected] or 785-564-6659.

For more information about RRCA and this year’s annual meeting, including agendas and the link to the meeting’s livestream, please visit agriculture.ks.gov/RRCA.