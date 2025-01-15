Remembering Ike’s Allied Victory at the Bulge

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene has been remembering those who fought in the frozen forest of the Ardennes eighty-years ago.

In 1945 the Battle of the Bulge was ending as Allied forces were linking back up and pushing the German army back through the snow covered region of Belgium and Luxembourg.

Dr. Todd Arrington, Director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday to discuss some of the key turning points during the five weeks of heavy combat.

Arrington added that staff at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum have been posting stories, photos and declassified information on social media to help honor those who fought and died during the Battle of the Bulge.

Dr. Arrington was named Director of the campus in July of 2024 and brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to leading the mission and programming activities at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the National Archives and Records Administration, Dr. Arrington has managed and led historic sites for the National Park Service, most recently as site manager at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site. In various roles there since 2009, he has overseen all aspects of the operation, including programming, communications, and partnerships. He previously held appointments at the Homestead National Monument of America in Nebraska and the Eisenhower National Historic Site in Pennsylvania. He has also served in temporary leadership assignments at institutions including Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Montana.

Photos courtesy: Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum