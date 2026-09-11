Remembering 9/11

Twenty five years ago Friday morning, the deadliest attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor was carried out. September 11th, 2001 saw two hijacked commercial jetliners strike the World Trade Center, reducing the Twin Towers to over a million and a half tons of rubble. Another plane hit the Pentagon and the fourth, United Flight 93, was brought down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania by passengers and crew who’d heard about the earlier incidents.

The events were felt across the world, including in Salina. The airport grew eerily silent after all aircraft across the country were ordered grounded immediately, instructed to land at the nearest airport. Salina officials prepared for the possibility of receiving commercial aircraft, but ultimately none landed here.

Long lines formed at gas stations as there were fears of fuel supply issues and spikes in prices.

It turned into one of the longest days ever for the KSAL News Department. Continuous coverage of the national, and local events began shortly after the second plane crashed into the twin towers. There was an unprecedented several days of continuous coverage.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson tells KSAL News it was far from a normal day at the agency. He was a young firefighter / paramedic just getting off shift at Fire Station 2 when the attacks began.

Pearson says the events of September 11th changed many things.

All are invited to a couple of special events at the new Fire Station 4 in Salina including a 25th anniversary 9/11 tribute ceremony followed by a special “uncoupling” event. An “uncoupling” is a fire service tradition that replaces the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening or completion of a new or renovated fire station.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 8:55 a.m. at the new Fire Station #4, located at 2600 E. Crawford Street in Salina.