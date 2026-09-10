Getting Down to Business

There was a lot of business going on Thursday afternoon at the second ever Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Salina Business Expo.

There were plenty of good vibes with a fun theme of “Tropic Like It’s Hot.” Chamber Membership Development Director Ashley Finan the expo was an opportunity for businesses from Salina and surrounding areas to showcase what they have to offer.

Those who attended had an opportunity to network with the business community, discover local products and services, and have a little fun. Attendees had an opportunity to visit exhibitor booths, meet local business owners and employees, learn more about the products and services available in Salina and make new connections.

Attendees also had an opportunity to enter a drawing for $300 in prizes provided by participating vendors.

New this year was the Expo After Hours. The addition provided an opportunity for Chamber members who may not be able to attend the Expo during the afternoon due to work schedules to experience the event and connect with participating businesses. It also gave Expo vendors an opportunity to network directly with Chamber members in a relaxed setting following the daytime Expo.