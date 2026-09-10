New Leader to Take Over Chamber

A new leader will soon be in charge of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to the organization, Christina Hayes has been selected as the organization’s next President and CEO. She will begin her new role October 1st.

Hayes brings more than 20 years of experience spanning community development, tourism, strategic communications, economic vitality, stakeholder engagement and organizational leadership. In her new role, she will lead the Chamber’s work to support local businesses, strengthen partnerships and help advance Salina and Saline County’s continued growth and prosperity.

“Christina is a collaborative, relationship-driven leader with a proven ability to bring businesses, government, education and community organizations together around a shared vision,” Chris Montgomery, Board Chair of the Salina Area Chamber said, “Her breadth of experience, strategic mindset and passion for Kansas communities make her exceptionally well suited to lead the Chamber. We are excited to welcome her and confident she will build on the Chamber’s strong foundation while helping position our members and community for the future.”

Hayes currently serves as Member Services and Communications Manager and is a member of the executive leadership team at Western Cooperative Electric. There, she advises leadership on strategic communications, member engagement and operational initiatives; works with community leaders, elected officials, businesses and the cooperative’s Board of Trustees; and leads teams focused on service excellence and organizational improvement.

Previously, Hayes spent 14 years with the City of Great Bend in progressively responsible leadership roles overseeing communications, tourism, public relations, community engagement and destination development. She created and established the Explore Great Bend brand, led major community events and destination initiatives, managed diverse public and private funding portfolios and complex projects, and built strategic partnerships across the business, civic and community sectors. Her work brought together businesses, organizations, elected leaders and regional stakeholders to strengthen community vitality and promote Great Bend as a destination. She also served in leadership roles with statewide tourism organizations, helping advance tourism initiatives, marketing strategies and collaborative partnerships across Kansas.

In addition to her Chamber leadership responsibilities, Hayes serves as a leadership facilitator for the University of Kansas Public Management Center’s Certified Public Manager program, where she develops and delivers curriculum focused on executive communication, collaboration, organizational culture, and team performance.

Hayes earned a master’s degree in communication studies and a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations, with a marketing emphasis and leadership certificate, from Fort Hays State University. She earned the Certified Public Manager designation through the University of Kansas in 2022 and became a Kansas Destination Specialist in 2020.

“I am absolutely thrilled for this opportunity and incredibly excited to become part of the Salina community,” Hayes said, “What I love most about this work is bringing people together, finding common ground and turning great ideas into action.”

“I have always believed that strong communities are built through strong relationships, and I see an incredible opportunity to build on the momentum that already exists in Salina and Saline County. I am eager to get out, listen, learn, meet our members and community partners, and get to work. I know there will be a lot to learn, a lot of people to meet and a lot of coffee to drink, but I am ready for all of it. I could not be more excited to get started and see what we can accomplish together.”

Hayes replaces current President and CEO, Renee Duxler, in the role. Duxler announced she was leaving the Chamber in May when she joined Ethan Corson’s gubernatorial campaign as Lt. Governor candidate, regardless of whether the ticket made it through the August primary. Duxler has been with the Salina Area Chamber for six years, serving as Economic & Workforce Development Director for several years, and then stepped into the President and CEO position in April of 2023. Her last day with the Chamber is September 30.

“Over the past six years, Renee has provided exceptional leadership to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and has played an important role in advancing the economic vitality of our community,” Montgomery said, “As President and CEO, she has elevated the Chamber’s presence and influence, strengthened relationships across the business and civic community, and championed initiatives focused on economic development, workforce development and the continued growth of Salina and Saline County.”

“Renee’s passion for this community, coupled with her ability to bring people together and turn vision into action, has left a lasting mark on the Chamber. We are grateful for her dedicated service and the many accomplishments she has achieved on behalf of our members and our community.”