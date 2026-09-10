Airport Planning Large-Scale Exercise

The Salina Airport Authority, in coordination with local emergency response agencies and airport partners, will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise at the Salina Regional Airport next week on Tuesday.

According to the Airport Authority, the exercise is designed to test the Airport Emergency Plan and provide participating agencies an opportunity to practice their response to a simulated aircraft emergency. The exercise will involve emergency vehicles, personnel, equipment and simulated emergency activity on airport property.

Members of the public may notice an increased presence of fire, law enforcement, emergency medical and other response vehicles traveling to and from Salina Regional Airport during the exercise. There is no actual emergency.

Full-scale emergency exercises are an important component of the airport’s emergency preparedness program and are required periodically for airports certificated under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 139 regulations. The exercise allows airport staff and community response agencies to evaluate communication, coordination, incident command, emergency response procedures and other elements of the Airport Emergency Plan in a realistic environment.

“A full-scale exercise puts our plans and training into action under realistic conditions,” said David Sorell, Director of Operations for the Salina Airport Authority. “It gives responders the opportunity to work through everything from the initial notification and deployment of resources to incident command, victim care and recovery. After the exercise, we’ll evaluate what worked well and where we can make adjustments to strengthen our response.”

“Emergency preparedness at an airport extends well beyond the airport itself,” said Pieter Miller, C.M., Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority. “We rely on strong partnerships with first responders, healthcare providers, law enforcement and other community organizations. Bringing those partners together for an exercise like this strengthens those relationships and helps ensure Salina is prepared to respond as a community when it matters most.”

Participating organizations are expected to include:

Salina County Emergency Management

Salina Regional Health Center

Salina Fire Department

Salina Police Department

Saline County Sheriff’s Department

Central Kansas Mental Health

K-State Salina

SkyWest Airlines

Transportation Security Administration

Salvation Army

The exercise is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:30p.m. and conclude at approximately 4:00p.m. Airport operations will be coordinated throughout the exercise to minimize impacts on normal airport activity.

The Salina Airport Authority appreciates the cooperation of participating agencies and the community as emergency responders conduct this important training exercise.