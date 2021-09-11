Record CRP Program Enrollment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment through this yearâ€™s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Signup.

According to the agency, this is double last yearâ€™s enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all CRP signups in 2021 to more than 5.3 million acres, surpassing USDAâ€™s 4-million-acre goal. Producers and landowners submitted offers for nearly 4 million acres in Grassland CRP, the highest in the signupâ€™s history.

Producers and landowners enrolled 5.3 million acres through CRP signups, including nearly 2.6 million in the Grassland signup, nearly 1.9 million acres for the General signup, and 902,000 acres for the Continuous signup (as of September 10, 2021). This yearâ€™s signup surpassed USDAâ€™s 4 million-acre goal.

Meanwhile, Continuous CRP was highly successful in large part because of a recommitment to incentives and partnerships, including the expansion of the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, and Rives Initiative 30-year (CLEAR30) from two regions to nationwide as well as moving State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) practices from the General to the Continuous signup. Read more in ourÂ August 23, 2021 news release.