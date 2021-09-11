Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 106 ° | Lo: 70 °

Record CRP Program Enrollment

Todd PittengerSeptember 11, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment through this yearâ€™s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Signup.

According to the agency, this is double last yearâ€™s enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all CRP signups in 2021 to more than 5.3 million acres, surpassing USDAâ€™s 4-million-acre goal. Producers and landowners submitted offers for nearly 4 million acres in Grassland CRP, the highest in the signupâ€™s history.

Producers and landowners enrolled 5.3 million acres through CRP signups, including nearly 2.6 million in the Grassland signup, nearly 1.9 million acres for the General signup, and 902,000 acres for the Continuous signup (as of September 10, 2021). This yearâ€™s signup surpassed USDAâ€™s 4 million-acre goal.

For Grassland CRP, producers and landowners submitted offers for nearly 4 million acres, the highest in the signupâ€™s history. Read more in ourÂ September 10, 2021 news release.

Meanwhile, Continuous CRP was highly successful in large part because of a recommitment to incentives and partnerships, including the expansion of the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, and Rives Initiative 30-year (CLEAR30) from two regions to nationwide as well as moving State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) practices from the General to the Continuous signup. Read more in ourÂ August 23, 2021 news release.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â...

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8...

September 11, 2021 Comments

8 Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

September 11, 2021

Record CRP Program Enrollment

Farming News

September 11, 2021

KU Developed At-Home COVID Test Mov...

Kansas News

September 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KU Developed At-Home COVI...
September 11, 2021Comments
Frontline Nurse, Care Wor...
September 11, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 78 New...
September 11, 2021Comments
Crimestoppers
September 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices