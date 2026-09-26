Recognized For Making a Difference

The North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC) has announced some honors.

According to the organization, recipients of its 2026 awards were recognized during the Celebrating Service & Partnerships event on Thursday, September 24, in Minneapolis. The regional event recognized dedicated public service and projects making a difference in communities across North Central Kansas.

“We appreciated the opportunity to recognize this year’s award recipients and the contributions these projects have made across our region,” said Deb Ohlde, NCRPC Executive Director. “Their efforts reflect the value of local leadership, community involvement, and collaboration.”

Lifetime Public Service Award

The 2026 NCRPC Lifetime Public Service Award, recognizing outstanding, long-term contributions to the communities and people of North Central Kansas, was presented to Curt Frasier of Beloit, Kansas.

“Curt Frasier is a true public servant for Mitchell County and beyond,” said Emily Benedick, Discover Mitchell County Executive Director.

In addition to his longtime career as an attorney, Frasier has been actively involved with many community organizations and boards. He was a founding board member of the Mitchell County Community Foundation and Leadership Mitchell County and has served on the Solomon Valley Economic Development board for nearly three decades. Frasier is also involved with his church and local organizations, and stays connected to his hometown of Sharon Springs, Kansas.

“We are blessed to have so many in our area who want to make a difference in their communities and the entire region,” Frasier said. “I have enjoyed seeing the progress that is being made and being a part of those efforts. Seeing others develop their skills while helping their communities is what propels me to stay engaged and assist where I can.”

This year, the NCRPC introduced the Spirit of the Region Award program to recognize impactful community projects. The inaugural recipients reflected efforts in housing development, community volunteerism and leadership, and downtown redevelopment.

Housing Development – Concordia

Housing development efforts in Concordia, Kansas, have brought new housing to a former hospital site, expanded infill development, and brought together local leaders, developers, builders, and multiple funding sources.

The effort grew from a 2022 housing study that identified a need for additional moderate- and higher-income housing. The St. Joseph Subdivision, the first new subdivision inside city limits in 40 years, now includes completed and planned moderate-income homes and new custom homes. Infill development in established neighborhoods is expanding housing options. Together, these efforts have also sparked further private investment in the community.

“The biggest takeaway is what can be accomplished through committed leadership, the right partners, and active collaboration across the community,” said Ashley Hutchinson, City of Concordia Mayor.

Community Volunteerism and Leadership – Delphos A.L.I.V.E., Inc.

What began as an idea shared by Delphos, Kansas, residents Darlene Ablard and Karen Beach grew into a community-wide effort to strengthen the town and its future. The duo brought together others who shared their vision, and Delphos A.L.I.V.E. formed in 2023. Since then, local volunteers have worked on projects large and small, showing how leadership and a willingness to pitch in can turn ideas into action. Their current project, “A Place to Play,” is helping increase recreational opportunities with new playground equipment, a splash pad, and restrooms at the park.

“We have been overwhelmed with the community’s support from both current and previous residents,” said Danielle McGuire, Delphos A.L.I.V.E. board member. “When we need help from other groups or people in town, we have yet to be turned down.”

Downtown Redevelopment – Belleville

Four vacant buildings in downtown Belleville, Kansas, are being renovated to create commercial storefronts and upper-story housing. The Douglas family is completing the project, working alongside community partners.

Dan, Monica, Dave, and Ashley Douglas own Belleville Hometown Lumber and a truss manufacturing facility. Dan and Dave were raised in Belleville, and the family has been involved in other improvement projects in Belleville and nearby Courtland. The family has plans to continue, and have already identified another downtown Belleville building for future renovation.

“Our motivation comes from a strong desire to make things better and knowing that we can make a difference,” Dan Douglas said. “I love where I grew up, and I want it to be here for future generations.”