PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 5 Recap

Andover High took over the lead in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 Friday night after the Trojans defeated Arkansas City 76-42, leaving them the only AVCTL 2 football team still defending an undefeated season

Salina Central dropped from the top spot after the Mustangs suffered their 2nd loss of the season Friday, falling 22-29 against Eisenhower, who moves into the No. 2 spot in the AVCTL 2 with a 3-1, 2-0 record. The Mustangs dropped to No. 3 with a 2-2, 2-1 record.

Goddard defeated Newton 28-21 in the other intra-AVCTL 2 football showdown Friday, which Andover Central remained winless this season when the Jaguars lost 35-13 against Maize South.

Andover High leads the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with a 12-2, 6-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 13-5, 4-1 record. Salina Central is currently in 5th place in the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with an 8-7, 2-5 record.

Newton currently leads the AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer standings with a 6-2-0, 0-0-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 3-3-1, 0-0-0 record and Andover High is 3rd with a 3-4-0, 0-0-0 record. Salina Central is currently in 6th place with a 2-7-0, 0-0-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 2-0 and Goddard 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team lost 3-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Trojans football team defeated Arkansas City 76-42 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Newton 2-1 and losing 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Jaguars boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 6-1 on Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Wichita Trinity 4-1 on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team lost 35-13 against Maize South on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will return to the court on Saturday when they compete in the Campus tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 5-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 3-2 against Circle on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 76-42 against Andover High on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Maize High tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Wichita Northwest 2-0, defeated Derby 2-1, defeated Valley Center 2-0, lost 2-0 against Kapun Mt. Carmel and lost 2-0 against Maize High. The Lady Tigers split a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Goddard 2-1 and losing 2-1 against Andover High. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Tiger football team defeated Salina Central 22-20 on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 4-2 on Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Circle twice, defeated McPherson 2-1, defeated Wichita Independent 2-0, defeated Wichita South 2-0 and defeated Wichita Southeast 2-0. The Lady Lions got swept in two matches of an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Andover. The Lady Lions split a triangular on Thursday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Great Bend. … The Lion boys’ soccer team lost 8-2 on Monday against Maize South. The Lions lost 4-1 against Derby on Tuesday. The Lions lost 7-1 against Hutchinson on Thursday. … The Lion football team defeated Newton 28-21 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday in an AVCTL 2 triangular. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Andover Central and defeated Salina Central 2-0. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Valley Center 3-1 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated McPherson 4-0 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 28-21 against Goddard on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Andover Central 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Newton. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team defeated El Dorado 3-0 on Thursday. … The Mustang football team lost 22-20 against Eisenhower on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 2 0

Eisenhower 3 1 2 0

Salina Central 2 2 2 1

Ark City 2 2 1 2

Goddard 2 2 1 2

Newton 1 3 1 2

Andover Cent. 0 4 0 2

Friday, September 25

Eisenhower 22, Salina Central 20

Andover 76, Ark City 42

Goddard 28, Newton 21

Maize South 35, Andover Central 13

Friday, October 2

Salina Central at Newton

Arkansas City at Salina South

Eisenhower at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Andover 12 2 6 0

And Central 13 5 4 1

Eisenhower 11 8 4 3

Newton 4 7 3 4

Salina Central 8 7 2 5

Goddard 9 14 1 4

Arkansas City 3 11 1 4

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Newton 6 2 0 0 0 0

And Central 3 3 1 0 0 0

Andover 3 4 0 0 0 0

Goddard 3 4 2 0 0 0

Arkansas City 3 4 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 2 7 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 6 1 0 0 0