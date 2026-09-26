PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 5 Recap

Andover High took over the lead in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 Friday night after the Trojans defeated Arkansas City 76-42, leaving them the only AVCTL 2 football team still defending an undefeated season
Salina Central dropped from the top spot after the Mustangs suffered their 2nd loss of the season Friday, falling 22-29 against Eisenhower, who moves into the No. 2 spot in the AVCTL 2 with a 3-1, 2-0 record. The Mustangs dropped to No. 3 with a 2-2, 2-1 record.
Goddard defeated Newton 28-21 in the other intra-AVCTL 2 football showdown Friday, which Andover Central remained winless this season when the Jaguars lost 35-13 against Maize South.
Andover High leads the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with a 12-2, 6-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 13-5, 4-1 record. Salina Central is currently in 5th place in the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with an 8-7, 2-5 record.
Newton currently leads the AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer standings with a 6-2-0, 0-0-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 3-3-1, 0-0-0 record and Andover High is 3rd with a 3-4-0, 0-0-0 record. Salina Central is currently in 6th place with a 2-7-0, 0-0-0 record.
Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:
ANDOVER
The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 2-0 and Goddard 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team lost 3-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Trojans football team defeated Arkansas City 76-42 on Friday.
ANDOVER CENTRAL
The Lady Jaguar volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Newton 2-1 and losing 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Jaguars boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 6-1 on Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Wichita Trinity 4-1 on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team lost 35-13 against Maize South on Friday.
ARKANSAS CITY
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will return to the court on Saturday when they compete in the Campus tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 5-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 3-2 against Circle on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 76-42 against Andover High on Friday.
EISENHOWER
The Lady Tiger volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Maize High tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Wichita Northwest 2-0, defeated Derby 2-1, defeated Valley Center 2-0, lost 2-0 against Kapun Mt. Carmel and lost 2-0 against Maize High. The Lady Tigers split a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Goddard 2-1 and losing 2-1 against Andover High. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Tiger football team defeated Salina Central 22-20 on Friday.
GODDARD
The Lady Lion volleyball team went 4-2 on Saturday in the Wichita Southeast tournament. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Circle twice, defeated McPherson 2-1, defeated Wichita Independent 2-0, defeated Wichita South 2-0 and defeated Wichita Southeast 2-0. The Lady Lions got swept in two matches of an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Andover. The Lady Lions split a triangular on Thursday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Great Bend. … The Lion boys’ soccer team lost 8-2 on Monday against Maize South. The Lions lost 4-1 against Derby on Tuesday. The Lions lost 7-1 against Hutchinson on Thursday. … The Lion football team defeated Newton 28-21 on Friday.
NEWTON
The Lady Railer volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday in an AVCTL 2 triangular. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Andover Central and defeated Salina Central 2-0. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Valley Center 3-1 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated McPherson 4-0 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 28-21 against Goddard on Friday.
SALINA CENTRAL
The Lady Mustang volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Andover Central 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Newton. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team defeated El Dorado 3-0 on Thursday. … The Mustang football team lost 22-20 against Eisenhower on Friday.
2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings
Overall AVCTL II
Team W L W L
Andover 4 0 2 0
Eisenhower 3 1 2 0
Salina Central 2 2 2 1
Ark City 2 2 1 2
Goddard 2 2 1 2
Newton 1 3 1 2
Andover Cent. 0 4 0 2
Friday, September 25
Eisenhower 22, Salina Central 20
Andover 76, Ark City 42
Goddard 28, Newton 21
Maize South 35, Andover Central 13
Friday, October 2
Salina Central at Newton
Arkansas City at Salina South
Eisenhower at Andover
Goddard at Andover Central
2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings
Overall AVCTL II
Team W L T W L T
Andover 12 2 6 0
And Central 13 5 4 1
Eisenhower 11 8 4 3
Newton 4 7 3 4
Salina Central 8 7 2 5
Goddard 9 14 1 4
Arkansas City 3 11 1 4
2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings
Overall AVCTL II
Team W L W L
Newton 6 2 0 0 0 0
And Central 3 3 1 0 0 0
Andover 3 4 0 0 0 0
Goddard 3 4 2 0 0 0
Arkansas City 3 4 0 0 0 0
Salina Central 2 7 0 0 0 0
Eisenhower 0 6 1 0 0 0