Ready to “Relay For Life”

The 2026 Relay For Life of Saline County invites the community to come together on Saturday, October 3rd from 3 pm – 9 pm for an evening of celebration, remembrance, and action in the fight against cancer.

According to the organization, this year’s theme — “Relay in Bloom” — highlights the hope and strength that flourish when our community unites for a purpose. The event will take place at St. Francis Ministries / Salina Area Tech Campus, 110 W. Otis in North Salina, featuring live music, dance performances, classic cars, food trucks, vendors, and the exciting return of our traditional Silent Auction, offering 40+ items for supporters to bid on.

Signature traditions include the Survivor Ceremony with bagpipes, Caregiver & Healthcare Heroes Recognition, Team Lap & Photos, and the moving Luminaria Ceremony at 7:00 PM. A special dessert bar will be offered exclusively for Survivors, Caregivers, and Healthcare Heroes.

As Saline County celebrates 34 years of Relay, the community is rallying behind a $55,000 fundraising goal, supported by generous sponsors including Sunflower Bank, to fuel lifesaving research and critical patient support programs.

Cancer continues to impact millions of lives each year. In 2026, an estimated 2.1 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer, and over 626,000 will lose their lives. These numbers underscore the ongoing need for research, early detection, and patient support services that help save lives and improve outcomes. Over the past four decades, Relay For Life has raised more than $7 billion, fueling lifesaving research, patient support programs, and advocacy that have transformed cancer care nationwide. As Saline County celebrates its 34th year, our local Relay continues to play a vital role in ensuring hope, resources, and support reach the people who need them most. Together, we can help more people survive and thrive.