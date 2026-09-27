COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 7 Recap

Ottawa and Friends remain atop the two divisions in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference 2026 football standings after the fifth week of football action on Saturday night.

Ottawa currently leads the Bissell Division with a 3-1, 2-0 record while Friends leads the Kessinger Division with a 5-0, 3-0 record. McPherson is in 2nd place in the Kessinger Division with a 5-0, 2-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan is in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 4-1, 2-1 record.

Ottawa has moved into 1st place in the KCAC volleyball standings with a 5-7, 2-0 record while Bethel is in 2nd place with a 4-7, 2-0 record and McPherson is in 3rd place with a 13-3, 1-0 record and Bethany is 4th with a 5-10, 1-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 11th place in the KCAC volleyball standings with a 9-7, 0-1 record.

Ottawa leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 7-1-1, 4-0-0 record while Friends is in 2nd with a 4-2-1, 3-0-0 record and York is in 3rd place with a 5-1-0, 2-0-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 6th place in the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 6-3-0, 2-2-0 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 1st place in the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 5-2-2, 4-0-0 record while Friends is in 2nd with a 3-2-1, 2-0-0 record and McPherson is in 3rd with a 7-1-1, 3-0-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 6th place with a 4-4-1, 3-1-0 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-1 against Evangel on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Bethany 11-0 on Sunday. The Lady Eagles tied Evangel 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Sunday. The Eagles tied Evangel 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Sterling 47-21 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Cottey, Mo. 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Friends 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 11-0 against Avila on Sunday. The Lady Swedes had their match against Friends scheduled Saturday postponed. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Avila on Sunday. The Swedes defeated Manhattan Christian 6-0 on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 5-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 82-16 against Southwestern on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 2-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 7-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team tied Tabor 2-2 on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 11-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Thresher football team defeated Saint Mary 35-24 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Avila 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team tied Avila 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated McPherson 1-0 on Sunday. The Valor tied Avila 1-1 on Wednesday. The Valor lost 3-2 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Valor football team lost 59-24 against Friends on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-0 against Benedictine on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-2 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Lady Falcons soccer team had a match against Bethany postponed on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Evangel 59-24 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team swept a triangular on Wednesday, defeating Missouri Valley 3-0 and Haskell 3-0. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated York 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Evangel 3-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against York on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Evangel 3-2 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Tabor 21-13 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs split a pair of matches in Columbia, Mo. On Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Columbia 3-0 and lost 3-1 against Crowley’s Ridge. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Sterling 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Saint Mary 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Evangel on Sunday. The Bulldogs defeated Sterling 3-0 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Ottawa 14-10 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-2 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Ottawa 8-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethel 7-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethel 11-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-0 on Wednesday…. The Lady Brave soccer team lost 8-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 1-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-0 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Tabor 5-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 14-10 against McPherson on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-1 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Lady Spires defeated Doane 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Lady Spires lost 1-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Wednesday. The Spires lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 35-24 against Bethel on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team defeated Saint Mary 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 3-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 2-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Bethany 82-16 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 5-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 3-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 2-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 47-21 against Avila on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Bethel 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Ottawa 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team tied Bethel 2-2 on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 5-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 21-13 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday against Tabor. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 1-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 on Wednesday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 2 0 3 1

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 4 1

Avila 2 1 2 3

Tabor 1 1 1 4

Sterling 0 2 1 3

Saint Mary 0 2 0 5

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 3 0 5 0

McPherson 2 0 5 0

Southwestern 2 1 3 2

Evangel 1 2 3 2

Bethany 0 2 1 4

Bethel 0 3 1 4

Saturday, September 26

Friends 59, Evangel 24

McPherson 14, Ottawa 10

Southwestern 82, Bethany 16

Kansas Wesleyan 21, Tabor 13

Bethel 35, Saint Mary 24

Avila 47, Sterling 21

Saturday, October 3

Bethany at McPherson

Evangel at Kansas Wesleyan

Avila at Southwestern

Ottawa at Friends

Tabor at Saint Mary

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Ottawa 2 0 5 7

Bethel 2 0 4 7

McPherson 1 0 13 3

Bethany 1 0 5 10

Evangel 2 1 10 8

Sterling 1 1 10 1

Southwestern 1 1 5 7

York 0 0 6 8

Okla. Wesleyan 1 2 6 13

Avila 0 1 9 8

Kan. Wesleyan 0 1 9 7

Friends 0 1 8 9

Saint Mary 0 1 7 9

Tabor 0 2 6 12

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Ottawa 7 1 1 4 0 0

Friends 5 2 1 3 0 0

York 5 1 0 2 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 4 1 1 4 1 0

McPherson 4 3 1 3 1 0

Kan. Wesleyan 6 3 0 2 2 0

Saint Mary 2 4 2 2 2 0

Avilan 1 6 1 1 1 1

Evange l 2 3 2 1 2 1

Sterling 2 7 0 1 2 0

Southwestern 1 7 0 1 3 0

Tabor 0 5 2 0 3 1

Bethel 0 5 4 0 3 1

Bethany 3 5 0 0 3 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 4 0 0 5 2 2

Friends 2 0 0 3 2 1

McPherson 3 0 1 7 1 1

Avila 1 0 1 3 2 1

Tabor 3 1 0 4 3 2

Kan. Wesleyan 3 1 0 4 4 1

Southwestern 3 1 0 4 5 0

Ottawa 2 2 0 3 5 0

Sterling 1 3 0 3 6 0

Evangel 0 2 2 1 6 2

York 0 2 0 2 2 2

Bethany 0 2 0 0 4 0

Bethel 0 4 0 1 6 0

Saint Mary 0 4 0 1 6 0