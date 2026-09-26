Salina Film to Show in Wichita

4 Days in June, a feature-length documentary exploring creativity, community and the experiences that bring people together, is coming to Boulevard Theatres in Old Town Wichita for a special theatrical run October 1–4.

Created by Kansas-based production company FILI Creative, 4 Days in June follows the people behind the Smoky Hill River Festival, an annual arts festival that transforms a city park into a gathering place for artists, musicians, volunteers, families and thousands of visitors.

According to FILI, while the Festival provides the backdrop, the documentary explores a larger question: What does it look

like to find common ground in a divided world?

Through the people who create, organize, volunteer, and return to the Festival year after year, 4 Days in June examines the role art, shared experiences, and community can play in helping people find common

ground.

“From the beginning, we knew there was a bigger story here than simply documenting an event,” said Alicia DeHaan, director of 4 Days in June. “The Festival gave us an opportunity to look at why people continue to gather, create, and show up for one another. We’re excited to bring that story to a new audience in Wichita.”

The Wichita theatrical run follows the film’s successful summer debut in Salina. 4 Days in June premiered at the Stiefel Theatre on July 9, where approximately 750 people attended, followed by a public theatrical run at the Salina Art Center Cinema with several screenings selling out.

The film is now beginning its broader festival and theatrical journey. 4 Days in June was recently named an Official Selection of the Salt City Film Festival and will screen as part of the festival at Boulevard Theatres on September 26, just days before its October theatrical run.

Wichita Theatrical Run

October 1–4, 2026

Boulevard Theatres

Old Town Wichita, Kansas

Tickets will be available through Boulevard Theatres.

Members of the 4 Days in June filmmaking team will also be available for select appearances and conversations surrounding the Wichita screenings.

“Bringing the film to Wichita is an opportunity to introduce this story to a completely new audience,” said Sydney Collins, executive producer of 4 Days in June. “This is a Kansas story made by Kansas filmmakers, but its message isn’t limited to Kansas. It’s about something we all experience: the need to connect with other people and find the things we still share.”

4 Days in June was directed by Alicia DeHaan, co-directed and executive produced by Gustaf Applequist, and executive produced by Brad Anderson and Sydney Collins. The film was produced by FILI Creative in partnership with Salina Arts & Humanities and the Smoky Hill River Festival.

The film will continue its festival and special-screening run before a planned digital release.

For tickets, screening updates, the official trailer, and additional information, visit 4DaysinJune.com.