Ready to Dictate the Vibe at Salina on Tap

When you’re pumping out the beat at Salina On Tap – you need to key in on how the crowd is reacting to the music.

That’s just part of the job of a mix-master according to Cash Hollistah who joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the event coming up in downtown Salina.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Cash-on-DJ-craft.mp3

Cash and DJ Bearfoot will be helping everyone enjoy Salina On Tap as they follow Hey Radio’s set on the City Light’s Stage located on the corner of Ash and Santa Fe.

Hey Radio is a pop-punk five piece band from Wichita that will kick off the event at 4:00pm, with Cash Hollistah closing out the show from 5:30pm to 7pm.

The event has grown quickly to become Salina’s premier craft beer festival, featuring dozens of beers to be sampled, along with entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample over 100 craft beer samples with a general admission ticket from 4-7pm for $50.