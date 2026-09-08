Salina has Spirit, figuratively and literally. Spirit Halloween stores are opening across the country, and one opened in Salina on Tuesday.

According to Spirit, they are not your average costume shop. It’s a fully immersive Halloween destination packed with spooky surprises around every corner. From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll be surrounded by thrilling animatronics, eerie sound effects, glowing Halloween lights, and shelves stocked with everything you need to celebrate the season in style.

Browse a selection of officially licensed costumes for men, women, kids, and even pets, featuring fan-favorite characters from movies, TV shows, video games, horror classics, and pop culture trends.

Whether you’re searching for the hottest costume of the year or a Spirit Halloween exclusive you can’t find anywhere else, there’s something for everyone.

Once you’ve found the perfect Halloween costume, explore the store’s massive collection of Halloween décor. Create the ultimate haunted house with giant animatronics, fog machines, outdoor lighting, creepy wall hangings, tabletop decorations, pumpkin décor, spider webs, and more. Whether you’re planning a huge Halloween party, decorating your home for trick-or-treaters, or simply looking for festive inspiration, Spirit Halloween offers a unique shopping experience that captures the excitement of Halloween for visitors of all ages.

The Salina Spirit Store Manager told KSAL News she has a full staff hired, but there is room for more.

Spirit is opening over 1,500 stores across the country, including in seven cities across Kansas.

The Spirit Store in Salina opened on Tuesday. It is located at 1814 S 9th Street, at the corner of S 9th and Cloud Streets. It is open seven days a week. It will remain open through November 3rd.



