SBA Disaster Assistance Available

Saline County organizations impacted by recent severe weather and drought now have access to three U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan programs.
According to Saline County Emergency Management, these low-interest federal loans are intended to help eligible organizations repair physical damage, address disaster-related operating expenses, and support recovery following qualifying events.
April 26 & 27 Severe Storms
Eligible private nonprofit and faith-based organizations may apply for SBA disaster assistance related to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred April 26 and 27. Assistance may include loans to repair or replace damaged property, equipment, inventory, and other assets, as well as working capital assistance for eligible disaster-related operating expenses.
Application deadlines: Physical Damage Loans must be submitted by August 31, 2027. Economic Injury Disaster Loans must be submitted by March 30, 2027.
Eligible private nonprofit and faith-based organizations may apply for SBA disaster assistance related to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred between June 4 and 15, 2026. Eligible applicants may seek assistance for physical repairs and replacements, working capital needs resulting from the disaster, and certain mitigation improvements.
Application deadlines: Physical Damage Loans must be submitted by November 2, 2027. Economic Injury Disaster Loans must be submitted by June 1, 2027.
Eligible Saline County small businesses, private nonprofit and faith-based organizations, small agricultural cooperatives and nurseries, and small aquaculture enterprises may apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to the drought that began May 5, 2026.
These loans may provide working capital to help eligible organizations meet financial obligations and operating expenses affected by the drought.
Application deadline: Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications must be submitted by March 10, 2027.