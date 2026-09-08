Three Most Wanted Arrests

The new list September of Salina’s Most Wanted went online on Saturday. By Tuesday, there were three new arests.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the new arrests include:

Harmon Davis – Felony / DUI, 3rd Offense /Circumvent Ignition Interlock Device / Viol. DL Restrictions

De Sean Hassler – Felony Bond Violation / Agg Assault / Contribute to Child Misconduct

Sean Hassler – Felony Bond Violation / Agg Assault / Contribute to Child Misconduct Steven Weis – Felony / Criminal Damage to Prop. / Battery / Criminal Rest. / Criminal Trespass

Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, felony child abuse, aggravated escape from custody, making criminal threats,, aggravated domestic violence battery, felony drug crimes, and more.

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted prompted over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 4,039 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.