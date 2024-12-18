Railroad Projects Receive Funding

By Todd Pittenger December 18, 2024

Over a dozen Kansas rail projects, including the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad,  will receive a total of $13 million through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Rail Service Improvement Program (RSIP). 

According to Kanas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the selected projects, located across 16 counties, enhance the state’s rail network by promoting economic efficiency, supporting sustainability and addressing critical infrastructure needs. The $13 million award represents the program’s $10 million annual funding combined with $3 million in carryover funds and loan payments from past projects. 

KDOT received 22 applications totaling more than $33.1 million in project costs, with funding requests surpassing $23 million. The program requires a 30 percent match from each recipient, resulting in a total rail infrastructure investment of more than $18 million. 

Among the selected projects are the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad in Dickinson County and the Seaboard Energy Hugoton Rail Expansion Project in Stevens County.  

An official state heritage railroad, the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad experienced a significant rise in ridership through Kansas Tourism’s “Sunflower Summer” program in 2024. The RSIP project will address critical infrastructure improvements in areas where train separation and derailments have occurred in the past.   

Located on the Cimarron Valley Railroad network, the Seaboard Energy project will increase capacity for receiving feedstock, reducing the need for off-site transloading. 

Selected 2025 RSIP projects are: 

Sponsor 

Project Title 

County 

Award 

Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad 

Kansas Heritage Railroad Preservation 

Dickinson 

$471,722 

Cimarron Valley Railroad 

Hugoton to Satanta Rail Upgrade Phase I 

Stevens 

$1,944,996 

Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad 

Meridian WYE Upgrades 

Sedgwick 

$420,000 

Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad 

Timber Bridge Conversion Fill on Pipe 

Barton/Rush/Ness/Lane 

$724,185 

KYLE Railroad 

Phillipsburg Yard Rehabilitation Project 

Phillips 

$1,320,264 

KYLE Railroad 

Yuma Sub Rail Replacement Phase II 

Cloud 

$1,185,783 

South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad 

Cherryvale Interlocker Upgrade 

Montgomery 

$420,000 

South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad 

Coffeyville 286K Bridge Upgrades 

Montgomery 

$998,471 

South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad 

Fall River Curve Upgrade 

Wilson 

$1,057,952 

Cornejo & Sons 

Cornejo Materials Rail Service Improvement Projects 

Cowley/Elk/Sedgwick 

$389,484 

Seaboard Energy 

Seaboard Energy Hugoton Rail Expansion 

Stevens 

$2,170,000 

Seaboard Foods 

Hugoton Feed Mill Rail Expansion 

Stevens 

$525,169 

Skyland Grain 

Expanded Local Moves on Shortline  

Grant/Stanton/Stevens 

$700,000 

Weskan Grain 

Weskan Grain Additional Industry Loading Tracks  

Greeley 

$700,000 

 

14 Projects Total 

 

$13,028,06 