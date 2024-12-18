Railroad Projects Receive Funding

Over a dozen Kansas rail projects, including the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, will receive a total of $13 million through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Rail Service Improvement Program (RSIP).

According to Kanas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the selected projects, located across 16 counties, enhance the state’s rail network by promoting economic efficiency, supporting sustainability and addressing critical infrastructure needs. The $13 million award represents the program’s $10 million annual funding combined with $3 million in carryover funds and loan payments from past projects.

KDOT received 22 applications totaling more than $33.1 million in project costs, with funding requests surpassing $23 million. The program requires a 30 percent match from each recipient, resulting in a total rail infrastructure investment of more than $18 million.

Among the selected projects are the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad in Dickinson County and the Seaboard Energy Hugoton Rail Expansion Project in Stevens County.

An official state heritage railroad, the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad experienced a significant rise in ridership through Kansas Tourism’s “Sunflower Summer” program in 2024. The RSIP project will address critical infrastructure improvements in areas where train separation and derailments have occurred in the past.

Located on the Cimarron Valley Railroad network, the Seaboard Energy project will increase capacity for receiving feedstock, reducing the need for off-site transloading.

Selected 2025 RSIP projects are: